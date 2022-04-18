Love and Thunder’ shows us Mighty Thor

Maybe Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness be the most anticipated Marvel and Disney movie for this year. It is a key story for viewers to have a specific dimension in relation to the various realities found in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, within the macro narrative inspired by comics, there may be another production about which there is news: the long-awaited trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is here and shows us what we were waiting for. To Thor after the events of The Avengers: Endgame and the first images of Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor.

For a couple of years the comments about this film come and go; especially since the Norse god played by Chris Hemsworth transcended beyond Avengers: Endgame (Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, 2019). That film was key because it served to conclude Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, closing the stories of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans), who together with Thor were the trident that sustained a good part of the first narrative stages of this saga of films.

After Avengers: EndgameThor gave his throne to Brunnhilde, the Valkyrie who accompanies him since Thor: Ragnarök (Taika Waititi, 2017), for her to deal with the Earth-based Asgardians. What would happen to the God of Thunder? She would follow her story along with the Guardians of the Galaxy. There are already news about that through the first trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder.

trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder:

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman

They get back together

One of the main novelties in relation to the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is related to Natalie Portmanwho returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster in Thor 4. The character’s last appearance came in Thor, a dark world, when his health was in danger. Within Thor 4, this factor will be key in relation to the narrative and the transformation of the character in mighty thor.

On the other hand, one of the topics of constant conversation has to do with Christian bale Interpreting hatthe villain who appears in the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder. The film could be a hinge between different issues, from the relationship of these superheroes with the conflicts on Earth to the various inconveniences and threats that must be addressed in the rest of the galaxy. Judging from a recently leaked Lego build and some details regarding the teaser, part of the plot will take place on a ship powered by two goats, as Thor and Mighty Thor take on Gorr.

In the midst of all that, it remains to be seen how much influence Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Although initially, beyond the necessary relationship to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both stories would be walking different paths. After the trailer Thor: Love and Thunder further developments are likely to follow the premiere of the film, scheduled for July 8, 2022.



