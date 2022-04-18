Love and Thunder’ reveals first trailer and release date

After waiting a few weeks, finally, the followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) can see the first advances of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. A) Yes, Chris Hemsworth will continue with the franchise that has made him gain great popularity.

The first trailer that is released prior to the film’s release is narrated entirely by Thor. He shows how his training has been to get in shape after what happened in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’. Likewise, you can appreciate a little the adventures of the superhero with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

But one of the most novel facts, which are revealed in these previews, is the appearance of Natalie Portman in the character of Goddess of Thunder. She could continue with this saga after the rumors that assure that Chris Hemsworth will follow the path of other actors who have participated in the MCU as Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hollandto stop playing this superhero.

Although ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was announced months ago, the first images of Portman are already causing a sensation among fans of the MCU; above all, because he appears carrying the new reconstructed hammer Mjolnirbeing considered a worthy successor to have the powers of thunder.

Another good news is that this movie will bring back to Taika Waititi, who directs this new film in the saga, after having done well in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

In addition to Hemsworth, other actors who return to the new installment are Tessa Thompson like Valkyrie and Chris Pratt as Star Lord. This will give continuity to a story in which the character major he is on a journey in search of inner peace; however, this retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as hat, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

Along with the first advances of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ the poster of the film was unveiled, as well as its release date in cinemas, which is scheduled to occur next July 8 of 2022.

