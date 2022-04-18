Little is said about Alexandra Daddario’s style because not only do her eyes stand out

EFE Latam Videos

The White House insists that there are “no plans” for Biden to travel to Ukraine

Washington, Apr 18 (EFE).- US President Joe Biden has no plans to travel to Ukraine in the near future, the White House insisted on Monday after his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, requested that he visit the country to see the devastation caused by the Russian invasion. “There are no plans for President Biden to travel to Ukraine,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a news conference. Psaki indicated, however, that if the trip of a high-ranking US official to Ukraine is planned, this information will not be revealed ahead of time due to “security issues.” The spokeswoman thus responded to the request made by Zelensky this Sunday in which he urged Biden to visit Ukraine and see firsthand the war unleashed by the Russian invasion, launched by Moscow on February 24. “Of course it’s his decision, and it depends on security, but I think the leader of the United States should come here to observe,” Zelensky said in an interview with CNN. After the withdrawal of Russian troops from the outskirts of kyiv, Biden revealed that he was studying the possibility of sending a senior member of his administration to Ukraine. Some media speculate on the possibility that he is the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, or the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin. Biden was in late March in Poland, a neighboring country of Ukraine that has received more refugees from the war, but at that time he ruled out stepping on Ukrainian territory. Zelenskiy was grateful for the military aid sent by the United States, including the additional package of 800 million dollars announced last week, but asked for more support. Last week Biden announced the sending of an additional package of military assistance to Ukraine with more lethal weapons, to confront Russia in the new phase of the invasion more focused on Donbas, in the east of the country. The president hinted a few days ago that he would still like to go to Ukraine personally, asking reporters covering the White House: “Are you ready to go?” When asked by a female reporter if he was, Biden said yes. However, Psaki also said last week that there was no plan in this regard, as he pointed out again on Monday when asked about Zelensky’s request. Although Biden has spoken with Zelensky by phone several times since the Russian invasion began – the last one on Wednesday – no American official has met the Ukrainian leader in person since the beginning of the war. According to the latest data compiled by the UN, there are already 2,072 confirmed civilians killed in the war in Ukraine, of which 169 were children; while more than 4.2 million people have fled seeking refuge in neighboring countries. (c) EFE Agency