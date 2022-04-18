Let’s talk about dyslexia | RSVPOnline

“Dizlecia”As a child, and also as a teenager, I had a lot of problems at school.. In fact, they kicked me out of almost all of them for being a rebel and for being a “donkey.” Besides, “I was a know-it-all” (a costume), feeling that I had something different in my way of learning, I decided to reveal myself, many teachers, who, enraged, yelled at me: “Get out of the room!”.

I studied first year of high school in Switzerland, in a multicultural boarding school, from there they sent me to the legionnaires, and it was totally another world, from A to Zthere was no Facebook and the Internet was not a Google like now.

I tried to explain to my companions what I saw there, the cultures and mentalities, so the consecrated ones called me a heretic and the mothers of my friends called me a liberal… that’s how the woman I am today grew up. I keep exploring worlds, microcosm and macrocosm, and never stop questioning. I think that’s where I can start by saying that dyslexia is another way of seeing the world than how ordinary people see it.

Going back to the topic that I want to expose is that when I failed I felt silly, I played the rebel, but I really had a “problem”, which today I see as a “gift” already having information at hand. They say that artists are born with a creative personality, we see the world upside down. And well, I, for example, had dyslexia and it was not mild. I literally changed the words, I was embarrassed to read in public and I had a “crappy” spelling, even with tutors, I had a hard time understanding the letters and, worse, writing them, much worse reading them out loud.

10 years ago I would not have dared to accept this, I would only act sarcastically and rebellious. Dyslexia affects a large number of people around the world.. And while learning at a young age may be a struggle, it can be overcome. Training. Today, after years of devoting myself to letters and having studied literature at Sogem, dyslexia has improved a lot, I have trained myself to read aloud, first there and then in public, I give talks, I am developing a book and I write articles, but the most interesting thing is the information I found about dyslexia and exceptional leaders, who like me, they saw the letters la séver (upside down). I was shocked, it made perfect sense to me. We pronounce words as they sound and not as they are written, we are guided and we see things from another angle.

Now I am grateful for dyslexia, which still has roots in me, (also auto correct and Google Maps). BECAUSE OF THE FACT THAT MILEMA FAVORITO IS FORMED BY DYSLEXIA: Think outside of the box. In addition, there are extraordinary leaders, who also had or have dyslexia, and the subject is being studied, what was previously treated as a dysfunction today seems to be a symptom of high IQ and perhaps even genius.

These revolutionary thinkers are not limited to one area of ​​activity, but have contributed to the world in all areas. They were inventors and scientists, political leaders, writers and journalists, filmmakers, actors and artists, athletes, artists, designers, architects, legislators, military heroes, and musicians.

Let’s look at some examples:- Thomas Jefferson, third president of the United States 1801-1809 and author of the Declaration of Independence. Remembered as a great president, diplomat, political thinker and founder of the Democratic Party. It was reported that he had many learning difficulties, such as stuttering and poor spelling, leading to dyslexia. – Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827) was one of the greatest classical composers of all time, but he was difficult to get along with as a child. He often fought with his father and his brothers. One of his music teachers said that Beethoven would never compose music. Why? Because he couldn’t follow instructions! – Steve Jobs he had a lot of learning problems in school, thanks to his dyslexia. It is said that he dropped out of the university because of his frustrations. – George Washington, the first president of the United States. Throughout his life he struggled with spelling and grammar. He was thought to have learning disabilities, specifically dyslexia, and taught himself to correct the problem. – steven spielberg he felt isolated at school due to his struggle with dyslexia. The director of Jaws even dropped out of college, but managed to be one of the most prominent filmmakers for several decades. – Anthony Hopkins he credits his dyslexia with getting him interested in acting. – Biographers of John Lennon they believe he was dyslexic because he had problems with spelling and memorization in school. – Albert Einstein he displayed telltale spelling features that lead experts to believe he was dyslexic. Even being the most influential physicist of the 20th century, he was dyslexic. He loved math and science, but he didn’t like grammar and always had trouble with spelling. The principal of the school where Albert studied suggested that he should attend a trade school, and his teachers reportedly declared him borderline intellectually impaired. – It is believed that Leonardo da Vinci he was dyslexic because he wrote his notes backwards. His spelling was also considered erratic and peculiar. – People say that Nicholas Tesla he had dyslexia, because he describes himself as someone who does not see things correctly and says: “In my childhood I suffered from a peculiar affliction due to the appearance of images and seeing letters backwards”. – It was thought that Galileo Galilei he also had dyslexia. – Pablo Picasso he was dyslexic because of the abstract way he saw the world. –Julio Verne didn’t let dyslexia stop him from writing successful novels like Journey to the Center of the Earth. – Alexander Graham Bell he suffered from dyslexia and other learning disabilities growing up. -Robert Benton on dyslexia… “he was dyslexic before anyone knew what dyslexia was. They called me ‘slow’. It’s a horrible feeling to think of yourself as ‘slow’, it’s horrible.” – Thomas EdisonRegarded as one of the most prolific inventors in history, he only attended school for a short time. When a teacher referred to him as groggy (mentally confused), Mrs. Edison retired Thomas and homeschooled him. Thomas made contributions such as inventing the electric light, which transformed the lives of people around the world.

If you have dyslexia or a relative of yours “suffers” from this condition, I hope this article has been of great help to understand the subject more broadly, and without seeing it as a problem. Reading aloud is very helpful. Remember that great leaders have had it and I reiterate, it is synonymous with high intellect. See you next week at my backyard

“Many who changed the course of history had one thing in common: they were dyslexics. These people were not only able to see things outside of the box, but they had the ability to break the limitations of the current thinking of their time. They were and are visionaries who gave birth to ideas that have impacted the world in remarkable ways.”

#theworldasmybackyardMaría Fernanda LeañoMalinche