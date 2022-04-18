Let’s remember our rights as patients

Multiple sclerosis (MS) currently affects 2.8 millionone of people worldwide (of which more than 55,000 are in Spain)2, a figure that has increased by more than 21.7% in the last seven years according to the latest estimates. This increase, according to experts, may be due to various factors, such as the improvement in counting methods or the growth of the world population, but there are two very important conditions that show the scientific effort around this disease: the improvement of the diagnosis and better treatment and care for people with MSone.

In a complex and heterogeneous chronic disease such as MS, individualized patient care has become a priority that marks both the way of establishing the diagnosis, as well as the monitoring of the disease and the approach to the pathology. Biogen has spent more than four decades dedicated to advancing the treatment of multiple sclerosis, which has resulted in a portfolio of 5 therapies available in Spain, which allow a personalized approach by neurologists based on the needs of each patient. With its portfolio, the company aims to change the paradigm of MS treatment, slowing the progression of the disease into remission in as many people as possible and ultimately reversing the disability caused by MS.



Sergio Teixeira, CEO Biogen Spain

Sérgio Teixeira, General Director of Biogen in Spain, summarizes the latest innovations introduced by the company for the treatment of multiple sclerosis: “We are aware of the importance of continuing to offer more options that meet the individual preferences and needs of patients, who allow a flexible and personalized approach to specialists, and favor the sustainability of the national health system. Examples of this are our recent launches in Spain such as the new intramuscular administration of Plegridy (peginterferon β-1a) and the first subcutaneous formulation of a drug for highly active relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis: Tysabri (natalizumab) for subcutaneous administration. In a pathology such as MS, it is essential to continue innovating to improve outcomes and address the various needs that people with MS may have throughout their lives.”

Patient profiles

The personal experience of patients and their specific needs make it increasingly necessary to identify profiles through which management decisions can be made, choosing the most appropriate treatment. The evaluation of results in this sense through real clinical practice and the application of new technologies in the collection and analysis of these data are becoming increasingly relevant. “Biogen’s research focuses on the development of next-generation treatments; but the work we are currently doing also allows the approach to be broader and go beyond treatment, promoting digital innovation to improve coexistence with the disease”, explains Sérgio Teixeira.

Biogen offers comprehensive services and resources to keep healthcare professionals and their patients informed and connected throughout the MS care journey. In Spain there are various examples of these resources, such as the Cleo™ application, which is already used by more than 2,600 patients in our country to manage their day-to-day life with the disease. For neurologists, Biogen provides broad access to the STRATIFY JCV™ service for those receiving or considering natalizumab treatment, as well as an anti-natalizumab antibody screening service and an MRI second opinion platform in case of suspected PML.

CogEval® and Konectom™ are digital assessment tools that use smart devices to promote more quantitative and frequent disease monitoring

CogEval® and Konectom™ are innovative digital assessment tools that use smart devices to support more quantitative and frequent monitoring of disease, shedding light on often unrecognized symptoms of MS. The goal is to obtain a more complete picture of how the disease affects the daily lives of patients. In addition, Neurodiem™, an independent and impartial information and education portal, provides health professionals with objective and scientifically validated content to keep them informed of the latest advances in their field.

Sérgio Teixeira states: “The future of the MS approach is a personalized and proactive treatment of the disease. We believe that one day MS will be more objectively diagnosed and treated with standardized measurement, and each patient’s treatment plan will be tailored to their specific characteristics and the outcomes that matter most to them. We want to lead in defining how best to deliver outcomes-based treatment by synthesizing the tools, technologies and data we are generating today to harness the potential of quantitative medicine in MS care in the future.”

new tools

Today, Biogen is investing in multiple initiatives to generate high-quality, standardized, multidimensional real-world practice data that supports its ongoing goals of recalibrating disease measurements and optimizing outcomes for people with MS. Together with its research partners, the biotech company is developing and validating new technologies and tools to improve the way health professionals monitor the evolution of MS, both inside and outside the hospital.

MS PATHS (Multiple Sclerosis Partners Advancing Technology and Health Solutions)

Through MS PATH, a collaborative project with 10 leading centers in the study and treatment of MS in the US and Europe, clinical and imaging quantitative data (with the option of contributing to a biobank) corresponding to to each patient as part of the usual care process. The result is a large and diverse cohort of MS in real clinical practice.3. More than 17,000 people with MS have shared their data as part of the program.4

MSPT (Multiple Sclerosis Performance Test)

Quantitative tests are available to assess MS patients, although they are typically only used in clinical trials. The MSPT is a validated tool5.6 that allows patients to self-assess their quality of life and neurological performance during regular clinic visits. It is currently used in MS PATHS and the MSPT Research Network, which includes 48 participating centers in eight countries.4

MSPie (MS PATHS Image Evaluation)

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-based quantitative measurements have been shown to be essential for assessments of MS patients in research studies, but are not widely available to clinicians in routine care. Biogen is collaborating with Siemens Healthineers to develop a software solution that makes reliable quantitative MR parameters available in the office. MSPie will, for the first time, provide magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-based metrics at the point of care. The data generated by this technology will help neurologists measure disease activity and progression, enabling data-driven treatment decisions.

This is how Sérgio Teixeira sums up the spirit that guides the company’s steps in innovation in multiple sclerosis and, more broadly, in the field of Neuroscience: “We believe that we are on the cusp of a health revolution, with decisive advances in neuroscience and neurotechnology that offer hope in the face of the impact of devastating diseases such as multiple sclerosis. Above all else, Biogen cares deeply about the communities affected by these conditions. In multiple sclerosis, we remain committed to providing best-in-class treatments and pursuing new clinical strategies and innovations that we believe will lead to more individualized treatment and make a difference in the lives of people with MS.”

1. MS International Federation. Atlas of Multiple Sclerosis, 3rd Edition. September, 2020. Available at: https://www.msif.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Atlas-Epidemiology-report-Sept-2020-Final-ES.pdf [última consulta: marzo 2022]

2. Multiple Sclerosis Spain. What is multiple sclerosis. Available at: https://esclerosismultiple.com/esclerosis-multiple/que-es-la-esclerosis-multiple/ [última consulta: marzo 2022]

3. Mowry EM, Bermel RA, Williams JR, Benzinger TLS, de Moor C, Fisher E, et al. Harnessing Real-World Data to Inform Decision-Making: Multiple Sclerosis Partners Advancing Technology and Health Solutions (MS PATHS). Front Neurol. 2020 Aug 7;11:632. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2020.00632.

4. Biogen, On MS Paths. Available at: https://www.biogen.com/en_us/stories/mspaths.html [última consulta: marzo 2022]

5. Rao SM, Galioto R, Sokolowski M, McGinley M, Freiburger J, Weber M, et al. Multiple Sclerosis Performance Test: validation of self-administered neuroperformance modules. Eur J Neurol. 2020 May;27(5):878-886. doi: 10.1111/jan.14162. Epub 2020 Mar 2.

6. Rao SM, Losinski G, Mourany L, Schindler D, Mamone B, Reece C, Kemeny D, et al. Processing speed test: Validation of a self-administered, iPad®-based tool for screening cognitive dysfunction in a clinical setting. Mult Scler. 2017Dec;23(14):1929-1937. doi: 10.1177/1352458516688955. Epub 2017 Jan 12.

This content has been developed by UE Studio, a creative branded content and content marketing firm from Unidad Editorial, for Biogen.