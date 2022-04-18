«(Leonardo DiCaprio) He invited me to have a sparkling wine… I was a little left. A little swollen ”, recalls Gala Caldirola Glamorama

“Is it true or is it a myth that Leonardo DiCaprio saw you and invited you to a sparkling wine?” Julio César Rodríguez asked Gala Caldirola in Pero con Respeto.

The former Spanish reality girl who lives in Chile, then, recounted her encounter with the Hollywood figure.

This was the conversation in the CHV late:

Julio Cesar Rodriguez: “If Leonardo DiCaprio came into your life… Why are they looking at me? I have my traits”

Gala Caldirola: “Do not. Give me another example. He does not”

Rodriguez: “Already. But is it true or is it a myth that Leonardo saw you and invited you to a sparkling wine?

Gala: “Yes, many years ago, when I was in Ibiza”

Rodriguez: “But is it true or is it a myth?”

Gala: “It is true. But only a sparkling wine and nothing else. In fact, he was with a girl, a gorgeous blonde model.”

Rodriguez: “He invited you to the table to share. But did she jerk you off? In good Chilean”

Gala: “Do not”

Rodriguez: “I just wanted to look at you”

Gala: “He only invited me to have a sparkling wine. She didn’t jerk me off. He was with a girl. He greeted me, blah blah blah, two little words”

Rodriguez: “But if you’re in front of DiCaprio, even me, really, let’s see…”

Gala: “More than anything because I find him a great actor, a person who has done…”

Rodriguez: “And it didn’t occur to you at that moment to ask him for a Titanic?”

Gala: “I’m going to be super honest with you. I’m going to be very honest with you. At that time, the Leonardo DiCaprio that I knew with the one from the Titanic… I don’t know”

Rodriguez: “I was kind of out of shape”

Gala: “Half bad care. I was a little left”

Rodriguez: “He went through times of poor care, of excesses”

Gala: “It’s not that he was like the Leonardo DiCaprio of the movie… A lot of beard”

Rodriguez: “I was swollen”

Gala: “A little swollen.”