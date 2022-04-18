Lady Gaga dares again with a soundtrack and signs ‘Hold My Hand’, the main theme of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Lately, Lady Gaga seems so focused on her career as an actress that even on the red carpet she is betting on the glamor of Hollywood from the 50s. However, and although it is also related to the big screen, a new musical release is on the way . And it is that the New Yorker will interpret the main theme of the new film of top gun. Something not insignificant considering that the soundtrack of its first part was one of the biggest hits of the 80s.

Three years have passed since the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick that, without a pandemic, should have been released on July 17, 2020. However, the time has come and the film is expected to reach the American theaters on May 27 of this year. Of course, Spain will take a little longer to arrive.

That first installment, directed by Tony Scott, was not only the highest grossing of 1986 and elevated Tom Cruise, it also won an Oscar for the song Take my breath away. On that occasion, signed the theme Giorgio Moroder, with the interpretation of the band Berlinand a melody starring a bass line that many of us find it impossible not to hum as soon as the film is named.

Going back to the present, it has been known that Lady Gaga’s song is called Hold My Hand and that Hans Zimmer and Harold Faltermeyer are also involved in the film’s soundtrack. After Billie Eilish and Finneas’ recent win at the Oscars for the theme song for no time to die We wonder if this does not mean that we will see the singer again to opt for a statuette next year.

Of course, Gaga has not done badly when she has mixed her two artistic aspects and with shallowthe song of A star has been born, is already approaching 1,800 million reproductions on Spotify. What makes her the most popular recording of his career.

Waiting to know how it sounds Hold My Handwe remember the synopsis of Top Gun: Maverick in case you can give us some clue about the lyrics. And it is that, after having become one of the living legends of the Miramar flight school in San Diego (California), Maverick, a fighter pilot who refuses to retire despite not having the opportunity to continue ascending in the military ranks, donning the elite pilot jumpsuit of the United States Navy again to train a new breed of pilots.

