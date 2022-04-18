Lady Gaga composed the main song of the film

It will hit theaters on May 27. Top Gun: Mavericka sequel to the iconic 1986 film. The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Tom Cruisewill also feature the participation of Lady Gaga as the author of the main theme.

The Twitter user @RalphDApel assured that the singer’s name appeared on a poster placed in a movie theater. I just saw the poster Top Gun: Maverick and says that the music is from Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga and Hans Zimmer“, he explained. To prove it, the netizen recorded a video and took a photo of the poster.

The artist appears in the official credits as the author, but rumors suggest that she will also perform the song. Various media indicate that Lady Gaga has already recorded the song, which would be titled Hold My Hand.

Just saw the poster for “Top Gun: Maverick” and it says music by Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer. pic.twitter.com/501iutzy6I — Ralph D. Apel (he/him) (@RalphDApel) April 9, 2022

Lady Gaga recently took her thirteenth Grammy. The artist won the award for Best Pop Album for Love For Sale in collaboration with Tony Bennett.

“Last night I won my thirteenth Grammy and I cried like the first time I won for Just Dance. Tony and I are very grateful for this honor,” the interpreter wrote on Instagram.

In addition, in 2021 he swept the big screen with the gucci housewhich earned him several nominations for the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and the Critics Choice Awards, among other awards.

Top Gun: Maverick It will finally hit theaters in 2022 after suffering delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film will also feature Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris, among other actors.

«top gun (1986) was one of the mythical titles of the 80s directed by Tony Scott and starring Tom Cruise, in which the actor played Maverick. 30 years later, we will see the elite United States Navy aviator after he became one of the best pilots in flight school, “says the synopsis.













