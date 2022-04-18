La Nación / Romeo Santos will make his first film with Eugenio Derbez

The king of bachata Romeo Santos debuts as a film producer with the film Never Look Back, for 3Pas Studios, Eugenio Derbez’s company, and Amazon Studios, reported Deadline Hollywood.

The singer will unite his talents with actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell, and will be directed by Zetna Fuentes, who has been behind the scenes in several episodes of the HBO series The Gilded Age.

The film is based on Lilliam Rivera’s novel of the same name, and exposes a modern version of the Greek mythological story of Orpheus and Eurydice. The fantasy, horror and romance plot will be set in The Bronx, New York, and will feature a multicultural cast from several Latin American countries.

The interpreter’s company, Chimi Productions, will be in charge of supervising the music and soundtrack of the film, which will include one of the Dominican’s songs as well as reggaeton, salsa and hip-hop. The film has a budget of more than 40 million dollars.

“Now set in The Bronx (New York) with a multicultural cast and a soundtrack that fills the film; it is a mix of genres: fantasy, horror and romance,” according to a press release.

The project is not the first foray into film for Romeo Santos, who made his Hollywood debut with the seventh installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, alongside Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Dwayne Johnson.

