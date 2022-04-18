La Jornada – In Mexico five thousand people suffer from hemophilia

Mexico City. On the occasion of World Hemophilia Day this April 17, the Ministry of Health reported that in the country there are around five thousand people who suffer from this disease and more than a thousand mothers can transmit it to their children. It is estimated that 70 percent of cases are hereditary; the rest have no family history, so it is considered a rare condition that occurs in one in 10,000 living males, he noted.

He reported that 75 percent of people suffering from hemophilia lack timely medical attention since they are unaware that they have the condition and in other cases the treatment is inadequate, which predisposes them to suffering disabling joint injuries and even death.

In a statement, the hematologist of the National Institute of Pediatrics (INP), María de Lourdes González, highlighted the importance of the detection and timely care of this incurable disease, whose main symptom is frequent bleeding without apparent cause, which exclusively affects men, since it is linked to the X chromosome. Women are only carriers and transmitters.

Hemophilia is an alteration in coagulation, which causes bleeding when an injury occurs or even spontaneously in any part of the body, including the brain; especially in joints such as elbows, ankles and knees.

González Pedroza explained that the male child of a woman with hemophilia has a 50 percent chance of suffering from the disease; and the daughter has a 50 percent chance of being a carrier, like her mother.

The INP specialist reported that there are two types of hemophilia: A, which is identified in one of every 30,000 live newborns; and B, in one of every 50 thousand.

World Hemophilia Day was instituted by the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) on the birthday of its founder, Frank Schnabel, with the aim of raising awareness about the disease and sharing knowledge and research to improve quality of life. of those who suffer from it.