Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Her and Travis Scott’s Son While His Name Remains Secret

Just a glance. Kylie Jenner showed another photo of her and Travis Scott’s son, but kept her face hidden from it.

The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a photo through her Instagram story on Sunday, April 17. The snapshot appeared to show Scott, 66, holding his son in his arms. His tattooed hand was shown holding his little boy. The baby was wearing tiny black and red sneakers with blue jeans. The rapper, meanwhile, wore colorful patched jeans, a light blue plaid shirt, and multiple diamond rings.

The family was celebrating Easter with their 4-year-old daughter Stormi and the rest of Kris Jenner’s extended family. Kylie bought all the girls their own gumball machines (personalized with their names), pink bikes awaited many of the children, and Kris, 66, had Easter baskets for everyone, including her adult children. Scott revealed through social networks that his and Kylie’s daughter received a basket with many new dolls.

The first photo of Kylie’s son was shared just days after his birth. The Kardashians star announced her arrival by sharing a snap of Stormi holding the newborn’s hand, writing “2/2/22.”

Jenner shared the second look at her little one in March when she showed the baby’s bare feet resting on her stomach in a black and white snapshot.

The makeup mogul has yet to show her son’s face or reveal his name. While his birth certificate was originally filed under the moniker Wolf Jacques Webster, the two announced in March that they had decided to change the name.

“For your information, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” they wrote in a statement through their Instagram stories on March 21. “We didn’t really feel like it was him.”

The California native later revealed that the name has yet to be announced or legally changed because she wants to make sure it fits her son.

“We haven’t officially changed it,” Jenner told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “Before I officially change it, I want to make sure. … Wolf was never on our list. It was just something Khloé [Kardashian] He suggested. I liked the name. There’s nothing against Wolf, it just wasn’t him.”

While fans haven’t been told their son’s new name, the Jenner-Kardashian clan is aware. “There is a name [that is]I think it takes time, but she really wants to make sure,” Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Friday, April 15. “It is a really important decision. It is the most difficult thing in life to name a child.”

