Kylie Jenner shares a photo of her baby with Travis

Two months after his birth, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son remains unnamed.

Kylie Jenner shows part of her new son’s room.

Kylie Jenner He is encouraged to publish more photos of his new baby who, by the way, is still unnamed. Yesterday, the entire ‘klan’ celebrated Easter at Kylie’s house, which she was in charge of preparing an event worthy of Pinterest (to say something that shows the neat aesthetics and all the details that were there). All of her sisters, Kris, Corey, were invited to the party, and most of the children, sons and daughters of the Kardashian-Jenners attended: North West, Saint West, True Thompson, Dream Kardashian, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick. Also, there was a special guest: Kylie Jenner’s new baby.

Who was called Wolf for a few days, was also present at the celebration, and wore a ‘look’ that Kylie’s fans have adored: jeans and black mini-sneakers with which the ‘fandom’ has melted. It was Kylie who shared in her ‘stories’ an image of the baby in Travis’s arms (which goes there because it will brighten your Monday, at least):

Instagram

The baby is only two months old, and you already looked so cool. We haven’t seen his face yet, and we don’t know his new name either if he already has it, but if you’re a fan of the ‘klan’, maybe you know the rumors that his name is ‘Knight Jacques Webster’. Everything comes from an Instagram account that, according to some fans, belongs to Mason, Kourtney’s eldest son, who could have revealed this new name. Nothing is verified information, but there it is.

We are waiting to find out what Stormi’s little brother is like, as well as more details about this new addition.

Silvia Lorente

Silvia Lorente is a lifestyle and pop culture journalist, but the truth is that she would live on the same street as the Kardashians and would be Jennifer Aniston’s ‘BFF’ if her mother had let her be an actress.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io