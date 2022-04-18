Kylie Jenner flaunts her post-baby body in all denim for new photo with daughter Stormi after showing ‘stretch marks’

KYLIE Jenner has flaunted her post-baby body in a denim ensemble for new photos with her daughter, Stormi.

The update comes after she was praised for showing off her “stretch marks” following the birth of her and Travis Scott’s baby.

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, Kylie, 24, gave fans an inside look at her family’s magical Easter celebrations.

Posing for a photo with 4-year-old Stormi, the cosmetics mogul showed off her incredible curves in a figure-hugging denim jumpsuit.

She looked radiant as she held her daughter, who was dressed in an adorable pink dress.

Kylie completed her Easter Sunday outfit with a pair of white Balenciaga platform sandals, valued at $625.

Kylie posts a rare photo of her newborn son as the star has yet to reveal the baby's name

A separate slide gave fans a rare look at their baby boy, whose new name has yet to be revealed.

Kar-Jenner has her fans playing the name game after announcing that she will be changing her son’s nickname from Wolf to something else.

She posted a snapshot of her baby’s dad, Travis, 30, holding his son in his arms, while the newborn wore tiny black booties with red bottoms.

The sun was shining in Los Angeles as the family enjoyed the Easter holidays outdoors with their new addition.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s update comes as fans praised her for showing off her “stretch marks and extra weight” on her postpartum body.

Kylie was praised for “normalizing normal bodies” when she shared a photo of her stomach with her baby’s feet resting on it.

Her fans flocked to a Kardashian Reddit thread to praise her for sharing the reality of postpartum bodies.

One wrote: “As a mom, I love the rawness of this image. The stretched skin, the postpartum belly, the little extra weight. I love it”.

Another added: “I love that you posted this. Normalizing normal bodies.

As she adjusted to life as a mother of two, Kylie also took some time this weekend to relax at Coachella.

Her sister Kendall Jenner, 26, shared a short clip on Instagram of her wild celebrations.

Kylie rocked a leather jacket while kissing a bottle of 818 Tequila.

The sisters also snuggled up with their friend, Hailey Bieber, before heading to see Justin Bieber perform.

Kylie and Travis Scott gave fans a rare look at their new baby

Kylie also took some time to relax this weekend at Coachella.

The couple are now the parents of two beautiful children.

