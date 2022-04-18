Kourtney Kardashian shares how she beats a hangover with this smoothie (perfect for these Mondays)

Photo credit: Instagram

Back to the routine! After spending a few days peacefully resting under the sun’s rays -or, at least, that has been the star plan of users on social networks-, play get back into the hustle and bustle of everyday life. And after this period, oblivious to all kinds of concerns, the return is not being as bearable as we thought. The reason? That “slight” headache that is emphasized in every movement we make, signaling to us that we are no longer as young as before. Oh, hangover! What a Monday more Monday you’ve left us. And it is that, although, we already know how long a hangover lasts, right now, we need a kind of magic elixir That in help recharge the batteries and stop that characteristic headache. And we have it.

kourtney kardashian has shared with all of us one of her favorite star recipes: the hangover smoothie. A quick drink to make -in less than 6 minutes you have it- and whose effects are almost immediate.



And it is that the socialite celebrated Easter morning with her family with a good glass of this smoothie that, perhaps, under that sepia color does not invite you to try it with courage, but, girls, how wonderful!

In fact, the recipeas I shared, is work of Catherine MacCord and you don’t need to be hungover to recharge the batteries with hersince it is designed for reduce stress, anxiety, improve digestion and mood, increase energy and the body’s defenses… Kourt, can you pass us a glass?

The hangover shake that will no longer be on our menu

As we were saying, you don’t need to pour yourself one more glass to prepare this beneficial vegan recipe that in a few minutes you can enjoy. For it, only you need:

1/2 cup blueberries which are a good dose of antioxidants, capable of regenerating the body.

1/2 banana. A fruit rich in potassium, ideal for calming nausea and stomach pain.

2 tablespoons of vegetable yogurt or not, capable of activating the intestinal flora.

2 tablespoons of coconut oil They help stimulate brain function.

1 tablespoon of honey and a bit of cinnamon improve mood

Chia seeds, rich in protein and omega 3 fats

Ice

AND, How is it prepared? Well, like any other milkshake! Cut all the ingredients and throw them in the blender until you get a homogeneous mixture, with hardly any lumps, and drink!

The bad? That if the sound of the blender or mixer is already unbearable, we don’t even want to imagine it on strong hangover days. For that very reason, this blender designed for all kinds of vegetables and fruits that stands out for its compact size, its ultra-quiet operation and its different speeds… It is positioned as the star of these Mondays to return to the routine.

