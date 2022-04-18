Kim Kardashian surprises with a most original sweater

For some time, Kim Kardashian’s looks were harshly criticized for their monochromy and lack of “originality”… always black or hot pink. However, the socialite has managed to surprise all fashionistas with her latest street style look by incorporating some elements that seem to be taken from a superhero movie.

During the world premiere of the new reality show of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, “The Kardashians”, one of the scenes was shown where the three older sisters went shopping and eating in Wooden Hills, California. A family date where Kim Kardashian did not want to go unnoticed, choosing a total look from the Spanish firm Balenciaga, of which she has been an ambassador since she was married to Kanye West.

The irreverent and surprising look of the CEO of Skims was composed of a black turtleneck sweater with an extravagant print of flames in red, orange and yellow. She combined this sweater with a wrap-style red leather wrap skirt, a pair of gloves of the same material and her inevitable “pantashoes” by Balenciaga in red.

Immediately, this look was compared to the costume of “The Incredibles”, a famous family of superheroes from Pixar Studios for Disney… Coincidence? I do not think so. But if the look was a complete surprise, her accessories are the jewel in the crown. Kanye West’s ex chose sunglasses and a black faux fur bag, also from Balenciaga. The use of these glasses, which resemble a superhero mask, has been one of his most risky choices in recent months, especially considering the high temperatures of the state of California during the summer.

The reaction on social networks was immediate. A large number of netizens compared the look of the reality TV star with the “super suits” of the Parr family, designed by the iconic “Edna Moda”. Some comments such as “Edna Moda took this look for her” or “It looks like the packaging of the ‘Flaming hot’ Cheetos”, highlighted on social networks. Although the celebrity is advised by the stylist Dani Levi, everything seems to indicate that her ex-husband, the rapper Kanye West, was behind the design of this look inspired by “Elastigirl”, since, according to Kim Kardashian, Kanye West “wants to leave everything and dedicate her life to being my stylist.”

In addition, “Ye” is a big fan of the movie “The Incredibles” and on several occasions has used them as a reference for some situations in his daily life, which is why it is not a very crazy idea that he has been inspired by that. animated movie to dress up your ex. In 2019, the rapper linked an episode of the movie to his first testimony for the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” confessional: “This interview is for the movie ‘The Incredibles.’ Start with the interviews. The superheroes are giving interviews (…) The wife has a big butt, and I see our life becoming more and more like ‘The Incredibles’ until finally we can fly, “he said.