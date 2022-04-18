Kim Kardashian Showed What Her Real Skin Texture Looks Like at the Oscars

Photo credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

If you are part of the 296 million followers who kim kardashian accumulates on Instagram, surely you are more than used to seeing her perfect skin in the photos that the reality star posts. On countless occasions, Kim has been criticized for using Photoshop to retouch her body, as have the rest of her Kardashian-Jenner sisters (the last to face criticism was Khloé). But the question is: Today, who doesn’t apply a filter to her photos or use an ‘app’ to remove a certain pimple before publishing a ‘post’?

It is true that Kim Kardashian’s fame has made her more exposed to criticism than any ordinary person who is not part of the most popular family in the world, as is her case. The touch-ups in some of her photos are undeniable, but we have also seen on several occasions that the businesswoman is not afraid to show photos in which she appears without an iota of makeup and even just woken up.

During Oscars after party, we could see Kim pose with her Balenciaga dress and her usual sunglasses in this type of ceremonies. However, we wanted to look beyond her ‘look’ and look at the actual texture of your skin close up. If you haven’t done it yet, here is the photo:

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In ceremonies like the Oscars, the photographers commissioned to publish the images do so almost instantly. So we can say that here there is no trick or cardboard that is worth (or Photoshop). kim kardashian she was perfectly made up for the occasion, but still, thanks to the resolution of the photographs, you can see what the real texture of Kim’s skin is like.

Some open pores, small acne marks and even pimples. In other words, Kim Kardashian, at 41, being one of the richest and most famous ‘celebrities’ with access to the best products to take care of her skin, also suffers from small imperfections on her face. I mean, like any of us.