Kim Kardashian responds to criticism from businesswomen

If she is completely used to something kim kardashian that what criticism rains down on him. Everything he says, does, and posts ends up going viral and, on many occasions, the comments he receives about it are not positive. Earlier this month, Kim spoke to ‘Variety’ giving advice to women entrepreneurs, sparked anger among netizens. Kardashian expressed her frustration that “nobody wants to work these days” and implored women to “get up and work” and he wanted to apologize.

His fame and business success is evident. This has a close and direct relationship with the ‘reality’ that she stars in with the rest of her Kardashian-Jennes sisters and her mother: ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’. While many claim that Kim comes from a privileged background, even before ‘KUWTK’ first aired, for the most part, due to the high-profile legal career of her father Robert Kardashian – who is a role model for Kim in her dream of becoming a lawyer. Those who criticized her claims also said that the popular family has never needed to fight for money, support, resources or had concerns about housing or access to education.

Now, Kim has been able to speak on ‘Good Morning America’ about the public’s reactions and responds to criticism: “It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect work or think they don’t work hard. I know they do.” She continued to apologize and say: “It was taken out of context, but I am very sorry if it was received that way.”

Furthermore, Kim claims that his controversial answer did not correspond to the question they were asking him, but with one that was done just before, which, according to her, is: “After 20 years of being in the business, you are famous for being famous”. Then, she says that “my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went to that question, about what advice would you give to women”.

