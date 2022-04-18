Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and all the looks at the premiere of “The Kardashians”

“The Kardashians” It is the new reality of the family more controversial, the Kardashian-Jenner. During their big opening night, all the members gathered together the most glamorous way.

In addition to surprise with looksit should be noted that there were great surprises, such as the first public appearance of Kim Kardashian with Pete Davidson.

That is why we make a summary of the looks seen during the premiere of “The Kardashians”.

All the looks seen at the premiere of “The Kardashians”

kim kardashian

The businesswoman took all the spotlight when she appeared in a tight silver Mugler dress, even more so when she was seen with Pete Davidson.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The couple stole cameras in total black looks very much in his style. She in a Valentino dress.

Kourtney and Travis Barker’s family

The premiere was also attended by the children of Travis Barker, Alabama, Landon and Atilana de la Hoya, as well as little Reign with his mother.

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson They conquered in match outfits with dresses in bronze color.

Kylie Jenner

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenners opted for a more demure look in white, just a couple of months after giving birth to her second child. In a Coperni dress.

Chris Jenner

Kris Jenner opted for a look romantic in which pink predominated, she returned to her iconic pixie, hand in hand with her partner, Corey Gamble.

Scott Disick and his new girlfriend

Scott Disick also attended the long-awaited premiere and did with his new girlfriendthe model rebecca donalsonwho attended in a sensual dress with superior transparencies.

The great absence of the night It was Kendall Jenner’swho on this occasion was not with her sisters at the premiere of the reality show in which she also appears.