Kim and Khloé Kardashian infuriate fans at Disneyland (VIDEO)

Kim and Khloé Kardashian have been accused of hogging the rides at Disneyland and skipping the line – the video of them having fun alone on the Mad Tea Party is pretty embarrassing.

The daughter of Khloé KardashianTrue Thompson, turned 4 on April 12 and celebrated a Disneyland together with his aunt Kim Kardashian and cousins ​​Chicago West and Dream Kardashian: their visit to the amusement park infuriated fans after the famous family skipped the line to use the exclusive rides.

Khloé and Kim documented much of True’s special day through Instagram Stories which seemed to show a fun time for everyone involved. It was another visitor’s post, however, that shed some light on what the famous family’s visit actually meant for everyone else’s day at Disneyland.

A TikTok user shared a video in which the Kardashians forced staff to shut down the attraction called Mad Tea Party in order to be able to use it exclusively with their entourage. The stars, along with their children, also skipped the line and in the video you can hear those present swearing and saying that the situation was simply “silly“.

Looking at the video of the crowd, during Kim Kardashian’s ride on the carousel, Khloe Kardashian, their children and the entourage, it is perfectly clear why those present were angry: watching the stars having fun while the other visitors wait in line is not certainly a good show.