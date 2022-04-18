Kendall Jenner Wears Must-Wear Braided Hairstyle in Spring to Lift Droopy Eyelids

Kendall Jenner boasts a hairstyle that has already conquered thousands of her followers and the model boasted a pair of braids ideal for use this spring, the best thing is that they will give you a lifting effect that will help you lift droopy eyelids, as well dare to wear this aesthetic look. We love the girly vibe she brings!

If in this very hot season you want to try a fresh and feminine style, these braids are ideal for you, so take note of how to wear a very famous look in the 90s.

Related news

Kendall Jenner wears vintage hairstyle with braids that you can do at home

Through her Instagram account, one of the younger sisters of the “K clan” shared a video in which she showed off a hairstyle that reminds us of our childhood. In the short clip, she wore a pair of braids that were held in high pigtails, a look that she complemented with warm makeup, in addition to a sensual outfit.

Kendall Jenner wears hairstyle with braids that you can do at home. Photo: IG/ @kendalljenner

His proposal is an example that this year vintage fashion will dominate street style, so we suggest you bet on all this retro vibe that we will find in jeans, makeup techniques, ways to style long hair, jewelry, outfits, footwear and much more.

How to do the braid hairstyle that Kendall Jenner uses?