Kendall Jenner showed her charms without a bra at the Coachella 2022 festival

It seems that Kendall Jenner had an amazing time at the Coachell Music Festivala, which took place this weekend at this desert site. The model took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of herself posing braless by a pool near Indio, California, wearing just a pair of blue bikinis.

Kendall Jenner, 26, covered her chest with her hand and a bottle of her 818 tequila and title it by the pool. In another photo, Jenner wowed in a black crop top and black leather pants as she posed alongside her friends Hailey Baldwin and Justine Skye. If you want to see the photo, click here.

Hailey Baldwin, 25, wore a white tank top with turquoise trim, jeans and braids in her hair, while Skye, 26, looked just as stylish in a floral top, jean jacket and distressed jean shorts.

Kylie Jenner joined her two friends and headed to the music festival to see Baldwin’s husband, Justin Bieber, take the stage for a surprise appearance during Daniel Caesar’s set. The singer went shirtless while performing his hit song “Peaches” with Caesar, which Baldwin documented through his Instagram Stories.

Other Coachella performers included Harry Styles and special guest Shania Twain, Anitta, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure and Lil Baby. Weekend One concludes on Sunday night with Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd headlining.

The Mexicans who showed up were the Grupo FirmeeBanda MS, Ed Maverick and Natanael Cano, the latter sent a message to Harry Styles in which he put échele and pure Natanael Cano viejones, which excited the followers of the Mexican singer.

The event is held for two consecutive weekends, with the same artists, so that most of the public can enjoy the acts. The first round started this 15th and ends on April 17th. While the second will take place on April 22, 23 and 24l.

