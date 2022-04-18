Keanu Reeves and his exclusive (and expensive) Arch motorcycle

Recently, Keanu Reeves took advantage of the good weather to go for a walk motorcycle through the streets of Los Angeles. We know that it is not an unusual activity for him, since the Canadian actor is a great fan of motorcycles and loves to drive them both on screen and in his private life.

And even though Keanu Reeves is known for his characters and movies, motorcycle fans know that the star of Matrix He is also the owner of a brand of motorcycles: Arch Motorcycle.

unique bikes

Arch Motorcycle is a small factory founded eleven years ago that creates almost custom motorcycles to attract customers from the high end of the market. In fact, if you want to get a arch motorcycle, you have to budget at least 145,000 dollars, wait a few months for the production to be completely handmade and appreciate the process. At that time you can choose from a range that includes three models: the KRGT-1, the 1S and the Method 143, which share the same technical base and interpret the concept of cruiser and café racer in three different ways.

Keanu Reeves is fearless

Although the technical scheme is the classic of American motorcycles, with a V-twin engine that in this case exceeds a displacement of two liters and reaches 121 CV, the use of noble materials and attention to dynamic behavior make up a motorcycle that makes balance and driving pleasure one of its paramount characteristics, along with style and attention to detail, of course.

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

But, beyond the motorcycles, Keanu Reeves he also cares about brand image, so it’s not uncommon to see him drive a arch motorcycleeven in commercials. In fact, on one of these occasions, the actor did not hesitate to take a risk, since in one scene he is filmed driving the motorcycle standing on the seat, in the typical surfer position.