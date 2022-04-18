Katy Perry is letting go of the last remnant of her single life before Orlando Bloom for $20 million

Katy Perry is one of the biggest stars in pop music, and fans have taken a rabid interest in her personal life for the past decade. The singer has dated several big-name stars, including Russell Brand and Diplo. But these days, she is in a committed relationship with actor Orlando Bloom.

In the summer of 2020, Perry and Bloom welcomed a baby girl, but remain engaged (as far as the public knows). Perry recently took a significant leap by including a house that marks one of her last ties to single life.

Katy Perry sells her fabulous house in Beverly Hills

In 2017, Katy Perry bought a fabulous property in Beverly Hills for an estimated value of $17.9 million, according to Realtor. The home was built in 1959 and features Regency-style architecture and designer décor throughout. There is much to draw attention to in the spacious property with a skylit entry gallery, French doors that open to the patio and lawn area, and a formal dining room complete with plush purple velvet chairs. Perry also added many custom features, including an elaborate gym and impressive patio arrangements.

In addition to the features of the main house, the property includes a “guest house,” which is a 4,400-square-foot home consisting of four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. Perry bought the plugin in 2018, but sold it just three years later. Now, with the main house recently listed at $19.5 million, according to Realtor, it appears that Perry is finally ready to cut ties with her former life forever as she adjusts more to domestic life with Bloom and daughter. of her Daisy.

Katy Perry moved to Montecito with Orlando Bloom

(L to R): Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon’s ‘Carnival Row’ at the TCL Chinese Theater on August 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In 2020, Perry and Bloom bought a house in Montecito, California, not far from the house Perry bought in 2017. According to the Daily Mail, Perry and Bloom spent an estimated $14.2 million on the property, which boasts more than 7,000 square feet. . of living space, six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a separate guest house.

The ultra-private neighborhood, which is also home to Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle, is where the family of three have spent most of their time in recent years, following Daisy’s arrival in 2020. Now that both Bloom As Perry have taken steps to ditch the lavish homes where they spent their single days, it’s possible the couple may have another exciting announcement to share in the coming months.

Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom getting married soon?

Most new parents couldn’t afford a home priced at $14.2 million, but Bloom and Perry are no ordinary parents. The two have been in the spotlight for years, with Bloom rising to fame in the early 2000s, thanks to the success of movies like pirates of the Caribbean. With an estimated net worth of $40 million, Bloom is not far behind, but Perry is the clear winner, with a net worth of around $330 million.

Bloom and Perry started dating in 2016 and dated for a few months before briefly splitting in March 2017. According to Us Weekly, the two reconciled in early 2018, and in February 2019, Bloom proposed to Perry. While they have been engaged for over three years and have welcomed a baby boy, the two are yet to be married. Still, the fact that they’ve made another big engagement is proof positive that Bloom and Perry plan on being together for the long haul.

