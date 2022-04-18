Karol G wore a look inspired by the movie ‘Pretty Woman’ by Julia Roberts at the Billboard Women in Music Awards 2022 | Famous
There is no doubt that Karol G is in a good moment in her artistic career. In addition to being one of the favorite artists of the moment, she has expanded her creativity to other areas, such as acting (she will participate in a Netflix series) and collaborating with fashion brands.
Now, ‘La Bichota’ delighted in a musical gala not only because of the recognition she received, but also because her look was inspired by one of the most famous scenes in Hollywood cinema.
Karol G inspired an outfit in Julia Roberts
On the night of March 2, the Billboard Women in Music Awards were held, which, as its name indicates in English, recognizes women in the music industry.
There, the singer of ‘200 copas’ wore a red dress with a boat neckline, tight and with an opening on the left leg.
To this, she added a pair of silver sneakers, covered in rhinestones, a diamond necklace and earrings, and a pair of white gloves.
Some fans of romantic movies may have immediately associated the image, but for those who do not represent much, Karol G explained that it was a reference to ‘Pretty Woman’.
Through her Instagram stories, the Colombian shared an image of the actress Julia Roberts in the main character of the fiction, followed by a photograph of her in an updated version of the look.
Karol G was recognized as ‘Rule Breaker’ at the Billboard Women in Music Awards
In addition to wearing a spectacular dress, the voice of ‘El barco’ won the award for ‘Rule Breaker’ or ‘Rompe Rules’ in Spanish. This means that he uses his music and platform to defy expectations.
Upon receiving it, the Colombian said “very, very happy”, especially because she saw the awards ceremony “many times on television, dreaming of one day being here”.