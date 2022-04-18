Jumanji 4 has bad news

Actress Karen Gillan updates the status of the Jumanji 4 movie and does not give good news about it.

In 2017 it premiered Jumanji: Welcome to the Junglea film that is a sequel and reboot of the 1995 classic in which he starred robin-williams. The updated version has a great cast headed by Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Blackin addition the story and therefore the protagonists got into the game, unlike the original where the game went to the “real world”. The 2017 film grossed more than 962 million dollars, so in 2019 they released the third installment that earned 800 million. Now, it seems that we will have to wait to see Jumanji 4.

Now, in a recent interview promoting Dualthe actress Karen Gillan has given bad news about Jumanji 4. Since they will make the movie, but nobody knows when:

“I do not know. I think we’re going to make another movie, but the question is when. That’s what no one knows yet.”

The producer of the saga says that the fourth will be the biggest.

Recently, hiram garcia talked about Jumanji 4 and the plans they had:

“It will happen. It will happen, for sure. We have a great vision for this new installment of the saga. We were discussing the subject the other day. We will bring it to Sony shortly. But that movie will happen after Red One, but that moment actually works well with all the actors scheduled anyway. As you can imagine, Kevin Hart is super busy doing a million things, just like Dwayne Johnson. All the actors are super busy. So the timing is going to work out really well, but we have a big pitch for the movie that we’re about to take to the studio, we’ll probably have a script written soon. Sometime after Red One, Jumanji 4 will be ready once it’s ready to go, and we have a big vision for that movie.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Jumanji 4? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.