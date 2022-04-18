Julio Uras’ Dodgers receive a visit from Denzel Washington

Chen the 2022 season of the Big leaguesthe Los Angeles Dodgers they had this weekend the visit of the actor Denzel Washington to the Club House prior to the second game of the series against the Cincinnati Nets.

The Dodgers They celebrated the fact on social networks by publishing images of the interaction they had with the protagonist of films such as ‘Training Day’, ‘Flight’, ‘Remember the Titans’, ‘The Equalizer’among others, who received a warm welcome at Dodger Stadium.

the mexican pitcher Julius Uras He did not miss the opportunity and took a photo with the two-time Oscar winner who posed smiling next to the 25-year-old baseball player born in Culiacn, Sinaloa.

In a curious situation, Washington wore a baseball cap. New York Yankeesand the situation caused jokes among the Los Angeles players who soon gave him one of the Dodgers that the actor immediately put on. ‘Man on Fire’as well as a flannel from the ninth of los angeles.

The Dodgers, champions of the 2020 season of the Major League Baseballhave had a great start in the current campaign as they march with a record of seven wins and only two losses, being the best mark in the Majors, with which they lead the National League with the San Francisco Giants.