Julia Roberts reveals what was the best thing that ‘My best friend’s wedding’ left her

My Best Friend’s Wedding remains a favorite nearly 25 years after first hitting the big screen. Julia Roberts reflected on the legacy of the romantic comedy as she promoted her new series, Gaslit.

The film was directed by PJ Hogan and followed Roberts’ character Julianne as she discovers she has a crush on her friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney). When Michael calls with news of an engagement, she fakes one for her friend George (Rupert Everett) out of desperation. Cameron Diaz also plays Kimmy, Michael’s fiancée.

The star-studded cast played a major role in the film’s enduring success, according to the 54-year-old Roberts. «NNeither of us knew each other before we made the movie, and we had really great chemistry.l,” he said. «It just worked. I mean, we all really liked each other.”

The comedy, released on June 20, 1997, is approaching its 25th anniversary. Roberts remains close to many of her former co-stars. «Dermot and I are still great friends, we talk all the time“, revealed. «And I think it’s a testament to the beautiful time we all had making this movie together.”

In 2018, Roberts and Mulroney reunited for Amazon Prime’s Homecoming. When asked on CBS’s The Talk, Mulroney said that he is ready for a sequel to the beloved ’90s movie.

«I’ve been clear from the beginning.” said. «I have made it clear since 1997 that I am ready for a sequel. So, I’m registered!”

The cast reunited in 2019 for Entertainment Weekly’s romantic comedy issue, looking back on the filming and imagining where their characters would be now. Roberts said wedding spoiler Julianne would likely be a marriage counselor.

“Those who can’t teach” said.