Julia Roberts in Notting Hill will be your best Y2K style inspiration

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant.Photo: Shutterstock

The style with hints of Y2K by Anna Scott – sunglasses, white T-shirts and striped pants – seems real, even attainable, precisely because it is. Julia Roberts she changed into the clothes she arrived on set in during her bookstore confession scene, as she felt that the costume she had been given was just that: a costume. Anna’s clothes had to be authentic when she was unburdening herself with Hugh Grant’s Will. For Julia, that meant flip-flops and a nice sweater, and who’s against that?

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant.Photo: Shutterstock

Of course, the style of ’90s and ’00s rom-coms is ingrained in the cultural psyche and will forever be fawned over. nostalgic way. Diane Keaton’s Annie Hall will always be praised for her ability to carry the male tailoringAli MacGraw’s Jenny Cavilleri reminds us the value of a good camel coat, and Renée Zellweger’s Bridget Jones is championing the trend of exposed underwear, which pretty much lifts any great look. But Julia Roberts’ style in Notting Hill is understated, bright and understated. We expect Anna Scott to be in movie star mode at any moment, but she’s happier in men’s shirts than red carpet dresses (fun fact: Richard Curtis used real looks of actress Julia Roberts past releases to illustrate the montage of Anna Scott’s film). Plus, any cool Vans wearer will always have a place in our hearts…and she’s already stolen Bella’s, Hailey’s and so many more.