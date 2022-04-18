Julia Roberts and Sean Penn unrecognizable – Shows

The actors star in a miniseries about the Watergate scandal. (photo: ANSA)



(ANSA) – NEW YORK MAR 19 – Unrecognizable to the public, Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star in a miniseries for the streaming service Starzplay about the Watergate scandal, which ended in the resignation of former President Richard Nixon.

Full of wrinkles and shaggy hair, Roberts plays Martha, wife of Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell, played by Penn.

The two-time Oscar-winning actor looks totally unrecognizable, bald, with several extra kilos and a prominent double chin.

The drama centers on Nixon’s Attorney General John Mitchell’s role in the Watergate scandal.

Nixon’s involvement in Watergate unraveled both his presidency and his personal life.

Narrated in an unprecedented and modern version, the “Gaslit” miniseries will premiere on Starzplay on Sunday, April 24 on the streaming platform in Europe, Latin America and Japan and on STARZ in the United States and Canada.

The first images of the trailer show the attorney general receiving a call from a security guard who discovered the men breaking into Watergate.

The person on the phone expresses his concern to Martha Mitchell, the prosecutor’s wife. Mitchell asks his wife not to give press interviews, but she refuses.

Some have praised her for telling the truth and others have deemed her downright unreliable.

Based on the first season of Leon Neyfakh’s acclaimed “Slow Burn” podcast, and created and produced by Robbie Pickering with Matt Ross directing and executive producing, Gaslit is a modern take on Watergate.

At the heart of the series are the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal, from opportunists “clumsy and underling Nixon”, to “the deranged fanatics who supported his crimes”.

Notably, the miniseries focuses on Martha Mitchell.

Endowed with a great personality, she is a celebrity of Arkansas high society.

As Attorney General, John Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted adviser and best friend.

Capricious, foul-mouthed and ruthless, he fell madly in love with his outspoken wife, and will be forced to choose between Martha and the president.

The “Gaslit” cast also includes Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”) as John Dean, a young White House aide torn between his own ambition and the ability to lie to protect his boss; Betty Gilpin (“Glow”) as Mo Dean, John Dean’s wife; Shea Whigham (“Perry Mason”) as G. Gordon Liddy, and Darby Camp (“Big Little Lies”) as the Mitchells’ daughter, Marty.

Richard Milhous Nixon was the thirty-seventh president of the United States between 1969 and 1974, the year in which he became the only president to resign from office. (ANSA).

