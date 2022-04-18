Joy Corrigan’s look for a party, Noelia’s night out: celebrities in one click

A different day. Bella Hadid went to train at a private gym in New York with her boyfriend Marc Kalman. Both wore sports outfits and coincided in the range of black. They also wore sunglasses and he also wore a cap (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Jessica Alba chose the paradisiacal beaches of Cancun, Mexico, as her destination to travel on the eve of her birthday. There, she enjoyed the facilities of the luxurious hotel, rested and sunbathed in the pool

Fun night. Becky G went to an exclusive event with a group of friends in Hollywood. There she enjoyed live music, drinks and food. For this she wore a long red dress with transparencies and a V-neckline

Holiday. Joy Corrigan attended an exclusive event and for this she wore a patterned outfit that she combined with sunglasses, a hat and black leather boots

Shopping day. Nicky Hilton toured the most exclusive stores in Manhattan, in New York. The businesswoman, who is pregnant, wore a white printed dress that she combined with a light blue sweater and a light-colored handbag.

Family day. Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney went for a walk through the streets of their Los Angeles neighborhood with their parents and their newborn baby. They took advantage of the use of a cap and sunglasses to try to go unnoticed

The Puerto Rican singer Noelia went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in West Hollywood and for that she wore a night look: transparent stockings, black leather buccaneers, a shiny dress and a black leather jacket

Macaulay Culkin was photographed as he arranged the garbage containers of his mansion in Los Angeles. The actor was with a comfortable and home look: barefoot, shorts and a classic white shirt. Also, he wore sunglasses.

Sharon Stone shared a business meeting over a meal at The Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills. To do this, she wore a print dress with clear boots that she combined with her bag

Olivia Culpo was present at the restaurant her family opened in the East Greenwich area of ​​Rhode Island. She wore a black dress with sandals and was photographed in the kitchen of the establishment as she put meat on the grill (Photos: The Grosby Group)

