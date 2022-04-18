Josh Brolin reveals he lost the role of Batman to Ben Affleck

Batman was about to have another face, since Josh Brolin has assured that he wanted to give life to the Dark Knight before they chose Ben Affleck. The actor, who played Thanos for Marvel, has found himself in recent years with roles in the superhero world to which he has made a great performance.

Apart from the aforementioned UCM villain, Brolin put himself in the shoes of Cable in ‘Deadpool 2’, making an interesting duo with Ryan Reynolds. However, these characters would not have been possible if Zack Snyder he would have chosen him to be his Batman when he directed ‘Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice’.

finally it was Ben Affleck who took on a role that pleased many fans and who will put on his cape again to ‘The Flash’a film that will bring together another Bruce Wayne like Michael Keaton.

Thus, Brolin has revealed his rejection on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, emphasizing that he would have liked to be the hero of Gotham, reiterating that It was Zack Snyder’s decision: “That was interesting to me. That was his decision. That was not my decision. That was his decision.”

“I like something that is made to not work at all or to work instantly. I like to play with those odds. I thought, ‘Am I the guy who’s going to make everything fail?’ You talk to Clooney and he keeps joking about it. It wasn’t his fault. He loves the tease of the nipples [en el traje de Batman]”, he commented.





Ben Affleck as Batman | DC



“It was before ‘Deadpool 2’. He would have been older and more surly. Honestly it would have been fun and maybe I’ll do it someday when I’m 80“, the 54-year-old actor confessed.

Previously, the interpreter spoke about it with Comic Book, being proud that this possibility had not been a reality: “We spoke directly about it, but we never reached an agreement because I was not his man [refiriéndose a Zack Snyder]. I’m so glad it didn’t happen. I didn’t think twice“.

