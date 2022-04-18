Josh Brolin recalls missing out on Batman role: ‘It would have been a fun deal’

Josh Brolin has revealed that he was in the running to play Batman in Zack Snyder’s DC movies before the role went to Ben Affleck.

The actor – who already has an impressive comic book film resume, playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Cable in Deadpool 2 – discussed how he almost donned the mask of the caped crusader in a recent episode of the podcast. Happy Sad Confused.

Calling the idea of ​​taking on the role “interesting,” Brolin stressed that he was looking forward to playing Batman, had Snyder not decided to go another direction: “That was his decision, it wasn’t my decision,” Brolin explained.

Next, the actor shared some details of what his interpretation of the superhero should be after an argument with Snyder: “I would have been the oldest, gruffest, for lack of a better word,” he said. “Honestly, it would have been a fun deal, and maybe I’ll do it when he’s 80.”

Several previous Batman movies have faced some form of criticism, which is precisely why the role appealed to Brolin: “Something that’s set up not to work at all, or to work like crazy: I like those odds.” “, he explained. “I like to play those odds. I like to say, ‘Am I the guy who’s going to make it all fall apart?’

This discussion led him to mention George Clooney’s portrayal of the character in the critically acclaimed 1997 Batman & Robin. Brolin said of the critical response to the film: “You talk to Clooney and he still jokes about it, and it wasn’t his fault. “.

Affleck played Batman in the films Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Suicide Squad, Justice League, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. His last turn as a masked vigilante will be in the movie The Flash, which is scheduled for release on June 23, 2023.

The latest actor to step into the shoes of the caped crusader is Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which will officially be streaming in the UK this week.

The latest DC movie will be released on Premium Video on Demand starting April 19 in the UK, after fans can watch the film in the US on HBO Max starting April 18.