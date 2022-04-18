Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: What if Depp loses the lawsuit?

The environment of a scandal of stars like that of the actors and ex-husbands Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in addition to giving an audience to the media that cover it, it also feeds the curiosity of the public, whether or not they are a follower of any of them, but who do not have a specialized and authorized opinion on these issues. Either way, they are public figures and their exposure arouses all kinds of interest and opinion.

many people wonder why Depp risks so much in his latest court battle against his former romantic partner.

The 58-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star has filed a $50 million lawsuit against Heard.35, alleging that she defamed him in an op-ed published by The Washington Post in 2018. Heard has countersued for $100 million.

The latest trial, which began on Monday, April 11, in the state of Virginia, comes less than two years after Depp lost a libel case in 2020 against the British tabloid The Sun, that he had labeled the actor a “wife beater” in reference to Heard’s accusations of domestic abuse.

Alex Wade, a law partner at the law firm Wiggin LLP, said the trial in Virginia was actor’s “last roll of the dice”, but that jury trials have an “inherent unpredictability.”

“This is absolutely his last roll of the dice,” Mr. Wade told the PA news agency, at the conclusion of the first week of the US trial. “If he loses this, it’s impossible to see him come back, I think, as an actor.”

“Hollywood likes bad boys, absolutely, but because of the hashtag #MeToothe way we see these things in the world today is that You can’t be a bad boy anymore. This is abuse. This is active misogynyWade added. “Personally, I think very difficult for a Hollywood studio to rehire Depp if he loses this case“.

From his perspective as the case has unfolded, Wade said the actor “needs to pull a rabbit out of his hat,” but that it was “possible” that his extensive legal team, several of whom have flanked him in court, could still produce that act of magic.

While questions remain about why Depp is willing to bear the financial cost and risk of further damage to his reputation with his latest lawsuit, California First Amendment attorney Jeff Lewis told Newsweek that the actor is taking the right step.

“The expense is inconsequential for Depp compared to the possibility of regaining his film career.“said Lewis, founder of Jeff Lewis Law. “And you have to keep in mind that, unlike in England, here in the United States we have a rule that each party bears their attorney’s fees.”

“So if Depp loses, he won’t have to pay Heard’s attorney fees and vice versa. So it’s relatively easy to calculate the monetary investment needed to go to trial and appeal.”

Lewis continued: “The reason Depp is moving on is because of the millions of dollars that can be made in movies if his name is cleared.”

“Let’s remember that Robert Downey Jr.’s career was in the pit for a long time before Iron Man and Sherlock Holmes came out. This trial – and a positive verdict for Depp – may accelerate the recovery curve and get Depp back in business.Lewis concluded.