Johnny Depp trial – Amber Heard: doctor reveals the actor’s ordeal with addictions – TVshow – 04/18/2022

The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues on, and in this context the most sordid details of a relationship that was once love, but today exposes its worst face to the world, continue to be revealed.

After the actress’s lawyers announced that she will take the stand to recount the episodes of physical and psychological violence he suffered, the interpreter’s doctor spoke precisely of the ordeal suffered by his client with the drug addictions.

The doctor David Kipper assured that Depp tried to “detoxify” while he was married to Heard, and assured that he was able to maintain a successful treatment despite what the link with substances generated and the fear with which he lived.

“He thought he couldn’t do it. That changed after a conversation. He was back on board,” he said in a statement that was recorded in February and now played in the courtroom. The professional also assured that the protagonist of Scissorhands He went through a strong depression and anxiety in that period.

Depp, whose alcohol problems caused serious conflicts in his career and finances, was also dependent on opiates, benzodiazepines and stimulants. Kipper planned to travel to the Caribbean with him to specifically address his problems with opiates, to which he became addicted after undergoing a dental procedure.

in another trial Depp’s dramatic statements

In the trial he had against the British newspaper The Sun and which he lost, he did not avoid questions about his addiction to drugs and alcohol and also revealed that he did not have a healthy home as a boy.

Although the actor admitted to having “succumbed to his old demons” in March 2013, after 160 days of sobriety, he denied having hit Amber, as she claimed on several occasions.

Depp would have talked to her about a “alter ego“that surfaced when under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

“I hate to defend drugs, alcohol, violence or insanity for anyone, but they have always worked for me, but that does not make me a monster, “he declared then. “My mother used to ask me to go get her ‘nerve pills’ and I think I was around 11 when I realized the ‘nerve pills’ were calming her nerves so I brought her her nerve pills and took one and all started,” he told about his personal story.

At the time, Depp also said that Heard did not help him recover from his problems, as he said it encouraged him to use.