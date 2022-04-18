Johnny Depp: How much is his fortune after losing 650 million dollars? Trial with Amber would return 50 million – El Sol de Puebla

The name of Johnny Depp has become popular in recent days, after would initiate a lawsuit against AmberHeard, who was he married to 2015 to 2017. The actor is suing her for wanting to sabotage his career and reputation for that reason it is asking for the amount of 50 million dollars.

If he wins the case, with this money he will be able to contribute to his finance after he lost 650 million dollars, because he confessed that his team did not make a good handling of his capital, so he had to fix his situation so that the issue not get bigger.

In the same way, drawbacks that he has had with his ex-wife have caused his earnings decrease, because he has missed out on different projects such as his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the third installment of ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’, because his resignation was requested after the scandal.

JOHNNY DEPP’S FORTUNE

The fortune of the protagonist of “Young Scissorhands” It is $200 million which, according to the current currency exchange rate, gives an approximate 3 thousand 980 million pesos Mexicans, as revealed by the site The Richest, a space dedicated to making a compilation on the capital of different personalities of the show business

Your money is divided into properties, real estate and automobiles, in addition, he has other great acquisitions such as his private island located in the Exumas archipelago and the one he called Little Hall’s Pond Cay, that he bought for 3.6 million dollars or a french village What did you get when you paid? 50 million euros.

However, his fortune should be older. He explained that the people with whom worked they had to give taxes requested by the State, something they did not do and caused him to lose many resources.

“Since Pirates 2 and 3, I had and It’s unusual to have to say it it’s pretty embarrassing apparently i made 650 million dollars, and when i fired them, for all the right reasons, I not only lost 650 million, but he was 1 million in the hole because he didn’t they paid my government taxes for 17 years”, he mentioned for an international media.

WHY DID JOHNNY DEPP SUE HIS EX PARTNER?

The actor decided to sue his ex wife because she published an article in 2018 on The Washington Post, in which he claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence, he didn’t write Depp’s name, but he did anyway linked to those remarks because she did refer to the period they were together.

the actor of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ is accusing her of defamation, and expects her to pay him compensation of 50 million dollars.

For its part, the defense of the actress known for her role as Thomas Curry in ‘Aquaman’, continues to support his position where he recounted:

“I write this as a women that I had to change my phone number weekly because received death threats. For months, I rarely left my apartment, and when I did, I was chased by drones with cameras and photographers on foot, in motorcycles and in automobiles.

While, the actor’s lawyer benjaminchew, argued that she is only fabricating lies against him because she is upset since he asked her for the divorce, why you are looking for something way to get revenge.