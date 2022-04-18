Johnny Depp could win Amber Heard’s trial for this video… with infidelity included!

ANDhe judicial litigation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues its course between statements, evidence and witnesses and before reaching a final sentence, the judge of the case needs all possible informationlike the video that today fills all the pink American newspapers.

According to this document, whose origin is the elevator camera of Amber Heard’s home, she would have been recorded together with her ex Elon Musk and he is also an actor James Franco while she was still married to the interpreter of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

If this were true, as the images seem to indicate, this would mean a blow of effect in favor of Johnny Depp in her defamation lawsuit following Heard’s domestic abuse accusation published in 2018, which caused her ex-husband to lose millions of dollars for losing roles in such successful sagas as ‘Fantastic Animals’.

The content of the video of possible infidelity, are there kisses?

In the video, Heard can be seen entering the elevator of his home with two different men, Elon Musk. The first was Heard’s official partner after breaking up her 15-month marriage to her ex-husband, while the second was an affair, according to Depp’s legal team.

Be that as it may, the images speak for themselves. No kisses, yes, but s gestures of affection like cuddling, hands around the neck… Anyway, it seems that Heard did not review all the angles of her domains, nor her actions.

Johnny Depp’s fortune dwindles after trial

Beyond the expenses for lawyers and legal equipment, Amber Heard’s countersuit and her domestic violence accusation cost Johnny Depp many millions of dollars, about 50 as the actor finally claimed.

However, this is not the only money that the interpreter has lost within his already not so extensive heritage. The portal The Richest recently revealed that Johnny Depp lost up to 650 million dollars for continued thefts from his exmnagers.

A tremendous amount that has resulted in a reduction in his fortune, which, added to the damage of his post-marriage with Heard, has left his coffers somewhat more empty after being one of the highest-paid stars in the world. Thus, her current fortune amounts to 200 million dollars.