Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: This is how their trial progresses – People – Culture

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were back in the news. On Tuesday, April 12, the actors returned to court to decide if Heard defamed her ex-husband.in 2018, when writing an opinion article, in the newspaper ‘Washington Post’, in which he described him as a domestic abuser.

Notably, Heard filed a countersuit against Depp and accuses her lawyers of defaming her.

On April 11, the civil jury was selected in the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia. This is made up of seven members and four alternates to hear the case during a trial that will be led by Judge Penny S. Azcarate, according to the ‘Associated Press’.

The opening statements were made on Tuesday the 12th. During the first session of the trial, which is estimated to last more than a month, the private lives of Depp, 58, and Heard, 35, were aired. and defamation was discussed in the ‘Washington Post’ article.

The actors are expected to return to the stage in the coming weeks. Also, different subpoenas have been sent to divorce attorney Laura Wasser; Depp’s publicist Robun Baum; Heard’s talent agent Jessica Kavacevic and Heard’s ex-girlfriend Tasya Van Ree.

Actors Ellen Barkin and Paul Bettanym will also be present. The tycoon, Elon Musk and actor James Franco, whom Depp accused of having an affair with Heard while they were together.

Key points to understand the judgment

In 2012, the couple began dating after meeting while filming 2011’s “The Rum Diary.” After a while, in 2015, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star decided to marry Heard, but their marriage only lasted 15 months.

The actress filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences in 2016. At that same time, Heard accused Depp of domestic violence for the first time and Heard was granted a restraining order, which was denied by the actor and later the actress withdraws it. and agrees to make an amicable agreement with the actor.

Already by the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017, the separation agreement was announced, but nevertheless they continued to discuss their relationship publicly.

After accusing him of domestic violence, Amber Heard and Jonhy Depp separated at the beginning of 2016. The woman assured that she was the victim of repeated physical attacks by the actor.

By 2018, Amber Heard, following the #MeToo movement, which in Spanish translates Me Too, wrote an article in the ‘Washington Post’ titled: “I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.”

Although the article did not mention Depp, it is known that he was referring to the alleged abuse of which he was a victim during his relationship with the actor. and the restraining order from your divorce.

After a year of uncertainty for the actor, at the end of 2019, it was revealed that Disney fired Johnny Depp from his franchise.

preliminary judgment

In March 2020, Depp responded to the article with a defamation lawsuit in which he asked his ex-wife for 50 million dollars for his false accusations. Likewise, he accused her of having done it to favor his career with the image of a victim.

However, the actress of the ‘Aquaman’ saga did not sit idly by and responded with a counterclaim for 100 million stating more or less the same, but accusing Depp.

In the three-week trial, scandalous and contradictory testimonies about their relationship were presented. Like the heavy use of drugs by Depp and the violence by both.

In the three-week trial, scandalous and contradictory testimonies about their relationship were presented.

back then Depp also filed a lawsuit against the British newspaper ‘The Sun’ as it had described him as a “wife beater”.. He lost that case against the newspaper as the judge noted that the sentence was substantially true.

With this ruling, Warner joined Disney and decided that Depp would no longer be in the ‘Fantastic Animals’ saga as ‘Grindewald’.

