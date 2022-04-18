Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: They reveal strong messages from the actor

Just 6 days ago, the trial began in the Fairfax County Circuit Court for the lawsuit that Johnny Depp filed against Amber Heard for libel, the woman he was married to for two years from February 2015 to January 2017.

In this short period and as announced by the respective legal teams of Johnny and Amber, testimonies and images have been released that prove the version of one and the other.

(Johnny Depp and Amber Heard / AFP)

For example, on April 15, Amber Heard’s former personal assistant, Kate Jamestestified against the actress, assuring that she was an aggressive woman due to her excessive consumption of alcohol and illegal drugs, she even said that she herself was once a victim of abuse by Amber.

Also, the therapist Laurel Andersonwho attended the couple jointly in 2015, explained that they were both violent and knew they were in a toxic relationship.

(Amber Heard and Johnny Depp / AFP)

Now, the new hit came from Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoftwho did not hesitate to show a series of screenshots of the messages that the actor of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” trilogy sent to Isaac Baruch, a former friend of his and in which it is clear how he was expressed of his ex-wife.

Based on what was shown in the texts, Depp hoped that “Heard’s rotting corpse was rotting in the trunk” or that she “ruined the fucking great life they had for a while.”

(Johnny Depp and Amber Heard/AP)

When Isacc was questioned about the authenticity of these messages, he acknowledged that he did receive them: “Yes, it was written.” Minutes later, Amber’s attorney, Bredehoft questioned him: “Mr. Baruch, you don’t know if Mr. Depp has committed domestic violence against Amber Heard, do you’”, to which the men replied: “I never saw or witnessed any kind of statement that he is saying to himself. Never”.

However, against reply, Johnny Depp and his defense presented recordings of some security cameras in which Amber is clearly seen being unfaithful to the actor with the businessman. Elon Musk. Also, another video shows James Franco arriving at the apartment of the actress.

This conflict responds to a lawsuit that Johnny filed against heard for the opinion article that she wrote in 2018 in the newspaper “The Washington Post”, in which she stated that she had become a “public figure who represents domestic abuse”.