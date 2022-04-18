Johnny Depp always got away with it… until Hollywood turned its back on him

Johnny Depp knows what it’s like to be at the top of Hollywood’s adoration and then plummet to the bottom of infamy.

Even a few years ago, the American actor was known worldwide for giving life to the charismatic Jack Sparrow in the millionaire Disney saga Pirates of the Caribbean, as well as by being one of director Tim Burton’s darlings, with whom he worked on films like Scissorhands, Sleepy Hollow, Sweeney Todd, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Y alice in wonderland.

Since he began to appear in the youth cinema of the 80s, Depp carved out an image of “bad boy” who was allowed to spend his constant excesses with drugs and alcohol, as well as a long chain of clashes with colleagues and clashes with tabloid photographers, who followed him wherever he went to capture him with one of his multiple ex-partners.

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defamation. He claims that she accused him of being an abuser just to boost her acting career. (SHAWN THEW/AFP)

And although he always rose again from those controversies, in the midst of the changes unleashed in Hollywood with the emergence of #MeToo, the accusations of domestic violence made against him by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, finally ended up sinking the career of the 57-year-old actor, who, that is to say, in the last decade did not give a foot in the billboards, since the box office failures already questioned his once unbeatable attraction to sell tickets.

And although Johnny has denied Heard’s accusations and has even said that in her marriage she was the aggressor, the truth is that the actor’s actions have come to less. In addition, the constant confrontations in court with his ex-wife have exposed the public, over and over again, to the most intimate details of a dark relationship, in which both stars point to mutual aggression and infidelity. The damage count is now making headlines again, due to a defamation lawsuit Depp filed against Amber, alleging that she falsely labeled him as an aggressor to boost her acting career.

Beyond what results from this painful trial, it is worth looking back and reviewing other of the most notorious scandals of Johnny Depp, the actor to whom “everything was forgiven” before.

trashed hotel room

Perhaps one of the most mediatic romances that Depp has had was with the model Kate Moss, in the 1990s, when they were dating for approximately four years. Apparently, at that time the couple lived their love between parties, alcohol, drugs and sex.

According to the magazine folks, Due to their work, neither of them had a settled home, as they traveled all over the world. For this reason, they frequently stayed in hotels, where they were seen partying, arguing at times and at times affectionate. It was precisely during his passionate relationship with Moss that one of the actor’s most remembered scandals occurred, when both were staying at the Mark Hotel in New York.

Minutes after the couple was seen yelling at each other in public, Depp was arrested by police on September 13, 1994, at around 5:30 am for criminal mischief, after allegedly vandalizing his hotel room.

Actor Johnny Depp has been closed the doors of Hollywood. Now his biggest source of work is in European cinema. (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP)

“At the time, police found Depp ‘in a state of possible intoxication’ and Moss unharmed. A criminal court judge dismissed the charges against Depp on the condition that he stay out of trouble for six months. People.

Depp paid the hotel $9,767.12, including more than $2,000 in damages, plus the bill for the rest of his reservation.

As recently reported by the newspaper The Sun, the events occurred after a friend bothered him. Meanwhile, Kate Moss, who was 20 at the time, slept.

“I told the security guard when he came to my room that I was more than willing to pay for everything he had broken,” Depp said in the recent trial against the British newspaper. The Sun for libel, which was held in London.

‘Fantastic Beasts’ is a ‘spin-off’ of the ‘Harry Potter’ saga and Johnny Depp was part of the story. However, his constant controversies earned him to be fired by Warner Bros. from the franchise.

He handed out an award drunk

2014 was an important year for the Hollywood Film Awards, as its award ceremony was going to be televised for the first time.

That year the list of actors that was going to announce the winners included the name of Johnny Depp, who was in charge of announcing and delivering the award for best documentary, which on that occasion won. Supermensch: the Legend of Shep Gordon, by Mike Myers.

However, when the actor took the stage to present the winner, the production, the assistants and the viewers noticed that something was wrong with Depp: he wore dark glasses, was unsteady and slurred his words.

“That’s the weirdest microphone I’ve ever seen in my life,” he began, adding, “I’m not very good at this kind of thing.”

According to the speech, which was reproduced by Guardian, the actor said, “No, no. Look, I’m going to read this.”

“For decades, Shep Gordon has been one of the most loved and respected talent managers in the music industry. He currently he is also the star of the documentary Supermensch, because he’s a mensch, and I’ve been very, very, er… lucky to have him in my life. He’s someone I consider a great friend, someone…uh, yeah, uh…unbelievably, uh…loyal, loyal friend. um. And so… you have to watch the movie. Yes, there you go,” she would say to a stunned audience.

Afterward, a clearly disoriented Depp asked, “What does that say?” He cursed, he fell silent, then added, “I mean, it’s one of those nights.”

Jack Sparrow is one of Johnny Depp’s most iconic characters. Stepping into the pirate costume validated him with younger generations. (Peter Mountain)

The actor’s presentation at that time caused surprise but also many laughs.

domestic violence accusation

Just when he was basking in the success of fantastic animals, a promising saga, Johnny faced (and continues to face) what has been the biggest scandal of his career: an accusation of domestic violence published as an opinion piece by actress Amber Heard, with whom Depp was married for little more of a year between 2015 and 2016, all the projects that the actor had already agreed on were brought down.

First Deep sued the British newspaper The Sun for libel after she called him a “violent husband.” The actor lost that trial in London at the end of 2020 and as a consequence had to face the rejection of Hollywood, which closed all doors to return to acting because of that public image debacle.

On April 11, 2022, a new trial for defamation began in the United States. On this occasion, Depp sued his ex-wife directly for $50 million and it is expected that the court’s verdict will be known in approximately six weeks. The intention of the actor is to be able to clean his image.

failure after failure

While Depp has gained international fame for some of his films, not all of them have been as successful. In the last decade, the actor, winner of the Golden Globe and Oscar nominee, has participated in films that have been considered a failure.

Johnny Depp accumulated three decades as one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, even despite his bad fame. (SHIZUO KAMBAYASHI)

In 2012 he joined the cast of Dark Shadows, by Tim Burton, which was considered a resounding failure, grossing $245 million at the box office (this film cost $145 million to make).

then it came The Lone Ranger a Disney bet that promised to be a great success. Production costs exceeded $250 million, hence the expectation. However, the adaptation of the well-remembered cartoon only grossed $230 million worldwide, amid bad reviews.

In 2014 came Deep tapes like Transcendence, Tusk and into the woodswhich also failed to be successful at the box office.

With Alice through the mirror Y fantastic animals the star seemed to rise again, but the trial he lost against The Sun he had Warner Bros. fire him. Since then, Johnny Depp has been working on European films, hoping that an eventual court victory will earn him some leniency from an industry that used to pimp him. However, the odds are against him.