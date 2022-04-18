Jennifer Lopez, the search for the mansion with Ben Affleck continues
April 18, 2022
-
Real
Meghan Markle, the choice for Archie that the Queen has never forgiven her
-
Real
William and Kate, Easter as a Royal: how they celebrate between family and commitments
-
Vip
Who is Vladimiro Tuselli, Catherine Spaak’s ex-husband
-
VIP
Farewell to Catherine Spaak, career and love for children. On TV, she had talked about women
-
Vip
Who is Gabriele Guidi, the son of Catherine Spaak and Johnny Dorelli engaged to Antonia Liskova
-
VIP
Belen and Stefano De Martino together for Easter, a family reunited on the Island of Albarella
-
Show
Evening of Amici, when the final is aired and who will win (in our opinion)
-
Real
Charlene, the first photo in the family after the long treatment silences any doubts
-
Real
Who are the future Queens of Europe
-
Lifestyle
Charlene from Monaco is at home: new look and family photos
-
Show
Roberta Morise to Verissimo: “Ready to be a mother”. And she comments on the farewell to I Fatti Vostri
-
Real
Rania of Jordan and King Abdullah together again after the operation: “Thanks for the love”
-
VIP
Beckham-Peltz wedding: “Donations for Ukraine”. And they silence the criticisms
-
Show
Island of the Famous, beautiful and impossible: the castaways who made us dizzy
-
Show
Amici’s evening, riot of colors: Celentano in blue and Cuccarini in green
-
Shopping
The best selling leave-in conditioner on Amazon is our never again
-
Kitchen
Containers and aluminum foil, mistakes not to make and how to use them
-
How to do
Yellow soap, ecological and economical: how to use it to clean the whole house
-
Real
Meghan and Harry don’t look each other in the eyes: the clues of a “broken” relationship
-
How to do
Why and how to reuse the cooking water for pasta