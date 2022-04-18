Jennifer Lopez reveals skincare for beautiful skin after 50

Jennifer Lopez may have reached the age of 52 but continues to be an undisputed beauty icon. How does she get such a gorgeous face? On social media she revealed every secret of her skincare: here’s what she does as soon as she wakes up.

Jennifer Lopez she is a real force of nature and not only because she has “collected” as many as 5 engagement rings without ever losing faith in love (the last one received is the one with the green diamond given to her by Ben Affleck). The pop star also boasts such a breathtaking physical shape that she has nothing to envy to the very young. Although she has reached the age of 52, she is toned, radiant and glamorous: in short, she is living proof that beauty has no age. How does she keep herself so gorgeous? On social media she revealed some little secrets: here is the beauty routine she undergoes every day to have a fresh, bright face without even a wrinkle.

J.Lo’s skincare

What is J.Lo’s beauty secret? She spends a great deal of time looking after herself, even though, unlike many stars of her caliber, she doesn’t think twice about revealing her “her tricks” about her. Recently on social media she has in fact shared every detail of her skincare, illustrating step by step everything she does in the morning to have a radiant face. She uses the cleanser, the night and day serum, the eye cream (which she applies on the T-zone) and above all she never forgets the sunscreen (she has been using it since she was 18, so as to counteract the signs of aging. ). To help keep the mood always high, however, are her positive thoughts, with which she manages to nourish both body and mind.

Jennifer Lopez and the passion for selfies without makeup

Within the short video shared on social networks J.Lo was not afraid to show himself without even a trickle of makeup on his face. Sure, it’s not the first time she’s done it, proof that she loves herself in a soap and water version too, but it’s always unusual to see a star of her caliber so comfortable with a 100% natural look. . Not a wrinkle, not a micro sign of the time on her face, the singer’s daily skincare seems to work for real. How many dream of boasting such a great shape after the age of 50? Apparently the secret is to simply take care of yourself and dedicate a lot of time to beauty pampering.