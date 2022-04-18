Jennifer Lopez falls in love with Ben Affleck showing her legs in a sexy dress on their date night

    This is how Khloé Kardashian reacted to Tristan Thompson’s paternity announcement

  • Kaley Cuoco Says She Will Never Marry Again After Going Through Two Divorces

  • Meghan Markle dresses in white and revives accessories from her wedding day

  • Shakira returns to surfing after several months without being able to do it

  • Britney Spears reveals what sex has been like during her pregnancy

  • Check out Marc Anthony’s lavish love nest in the Dominican Republic

  • Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez bring out their most romantic side after announcing their engagement

  • Yalitza Aparicio reflects on the beauty dressed in a huipil after criticism

  • Alex Rodriguez Reacts to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Engagement

  • Evaluna Montaner’s mother announces a tender surprise for her granddaughter Indigo

  • Natti Natasha shares the trick to wear a double liner with a hooded eyelid

  • Danna Paola is shown without makeup to verify that her beauty is natural

  • Rihanna talks about how difficult it has been to adapt her style to her pregnancy

  • Jennifer Lopez Explains the Sweet Reason Ben Affleck Gave Her a Green Engagement Ring

  • Danna Paola exposes the secret that drives her sexy style

  • Cristiano Ronaldo defends his son from criticism for his way of dressing

  • Kylie Jenner finally showed her new silhouette after becoming a mother

  • Adamari López shows off her flat abdomen with a revealing white bikini

  • Karol G shows even cellulite with tight shorts at Coachella ready “to get a boyfriend”

