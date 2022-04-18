Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still looking for their new home; they were caught visiting properties

This Easter Sunday, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they were caught by the paparazzi in search of his new home. According to information published on the TMZ portal, the couple was rreviewing different properties throughout the weekend.

On Saturday they were seen taking a look inside a mansion in Brentwoodfrom which they seemed to be enjoying the views from an elevated part, while on Sunday they were seen entering a house that is still under construction.

Related news

These are just some of the visits that the couple has made after failed a deal to acquire a coveted property in Bel Airvalued at 55 million dollars, and for which they had already given a security deposit.

Since then, they have carefully examined the area of Holmby Hills, as well as Beverly Hills, but it seems that They haven’t made a decision yet. They both agree that the property should be ideal for your childrenwho are still minors and will live with them for several more years.

The 165 million dollar mansion

Just last Tuesday, the couple was seen visiting a 165 million dollar mansion in southern California, which belonged to tycoon Aaron Spelling.

The property is located in the suburbs of Los Angeles and has a area of ​​56 thousand square feet14 bedrooms, 27 bathrooms, dining room, garage, bowling alley, movie theater, tennis court, pool, jacuzzi and even your own beauty salon.

However, the couple is still looking for the one who will be your new love nest after last Sunday Jennifer announced through social networks that Ben Affleck proposed to her for the second time.

This will be the fourth marriage of Jennifer Lopez, 52 years old and the second of Ben Affleck, who is 49. According to Page Six, the engagement ring that the actor gave the singer It is valued between 5 and 10 million dollars.

ABC