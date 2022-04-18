Jennifer Lawrence took drugs to record scene “Don’t look up”

Jennifer Lawrence, star of “Don’t look up”, along with Leonardo DiCaprio, has confessed that she asked the director, Adam McKay, for permission to smoke a cannabis joint before filming a scene with Meryl Streep, since her character was “drugged really”.

The 24th of December, Netflix premiered one of the films that aims to become a success on the platform in the coming months. The comedy “Don’t look up”starring great actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence or Meryl Streepalready triumphs internationally and its director, Adam McKayhas taken advantage of its launch to reveal some details of the production.

During an interview for Yahoo! movies, the Oscar-winning screenwriter has confessed that the film has a 16-minute scene of complete improvisation. In addition, he has revealed that in one of the scenes the actress of “The Hunger Games” was really under the influence of drugs.

According to McKay himself, the American actress asked him for permission to smoke a cannabis joint in one of the scenes of the film, because in it his character was “really stoned”.

Faced with this request, the director could not help but agree with a “of course, you can take drugs,” he detailed.

In that scene, the actress makes a monologue of several minutes and, as she herself has explained, she was a laughingstock on the set for several hours: “Everybody messed with me (during the scene), I guess because she was high. It was easy to piss me off,” said Lawrence.

The interpreter, who announced in September that she was expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroneyalso wanted to clarify that “I wasn’t pregnant at the time“, to avoid possible confusion.