Jennifer Garner surprises by inviting Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to her birthday party

Since the romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner has shown on more than one occasion the very positive attitude she has towards the new relationship of her ex-husband and father of her three children.

In recent months, the actress has shown an open and mature stance by allowing her children to live with JLo as well as the twins, Max and Emme.

After being happy about the second engagement of bennifer Last week, Jennifer Garner surprised by inviting the couple to her birthday party.

How do Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s ex get along?

The protagonist of ‘If I were 30, turned 50 last Sunday, April 17, 2022 and organized a party to celebrate it in style.

According to a close source, the names of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were on the guest list, showing that he has no problem with both and wants to maintain a healthy coexistence.

“Jen is in a really good place with Ben and Jennifer, so of course, she has extended an invitation. Things are still a bit up in the air at the moment because she understands that they have a lot to do with the move and everything,” he said. said informant to Us Weekly.

Ben and JLo present at Jennifer Garner’s birthday party?

So far it is unknown if the couple was present at the birthday party, but it is clear, once again, the admiration that exists among celebrities.