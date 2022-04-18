Jennifer Garner celebrates her 50th birthday and gives her opinion on the wedding of JLo and her ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner He is one of the most beloved celebrities in the world of Hollywood and television and this Sunday he turned 50.

when your friend Ellen Degeneres I asked her how she felt about turning 50, she commented that she liked it.

I like the idea that I suddenly allow myself to believe that I know everything I know. It empowers me.” Jennifer Garner

Garner started out in the television drama, happiness, as the charismatic Hanna Bibb, and everyone knew she was destined for great things, she then earned her own spotlight to start her own series as double agent Sydney Bristow/Anna Espinoza. in the program Aliaswhich was well received and went well until 2006.

While I was in Aliasjump to the big screen to join Leonardo Dicaprio, Tom Hanks and the manager steven spielberg in the critically acclaimed Catch If You Can.

He then entered the superhero genre to start as Elektrathe love interest of the protagonist Daredevilplayed by the groom-to-be Ben Affleck (whom he would later marry), in his own Elektra movie.

She has been in constant projects, but mostly focused on her family, she has gone through two marriages and two divorces with two actors (Scott Foley and Affleck). She has three children, an award-winning television career. (four nominations for Emmy and a Golden Globe).

On the Ellen show he also mentioned that the relationship with Ben was difficult and was marked by the Affleck’s alcohol abuse and some other infidelityand although he recognized that he was the most brilliant person he had ever met, but that he was too complicated.

Jennifer Lopez she was engaged to Ben when he and Garner started working together and eventually ended up getting married and then divorced, now things have changed and she is the one who is re-engaged after a 13 year marriage that is over.

A source close to garner said that she thinks that “while he (Affleck) stay sober, she’ll be happy,” the source also assured that although it seems the couple is willing to invite Jennifer Garner to the wedding, she will not cross the line, just by the beginning of it.