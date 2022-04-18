Jennifer Aniston opens up about sleep disorders, insomnia and sleepwalking episodes

She is open, smiling, beautiful, very sure of herself and one of the most envied women in Hollywood. Almost everything is known about the life of Jennifer Aniston (54), she is not in vain she is one of the most scrutinized stars. However, right now a hitherto unknown intimate problem has been known.

She herself has explained that she has been dealing with quite severe problems falling asleep for more than 30 years. As Aniston herself has confessed to the magazine Peoplesuffers from insomnia on a regular basis and every time he goes to bed his biggest concern is whether he will be able to sleep.

“I dread spending another night counting cracks in the walls. I think it started sometime in my 30s or even earlier, but you don’t start to notice the effects of sleep deprivation when we’re younger because we’re so invincible. Plus, the worst part is that the more you worry about going to bed and not sleeping, the less you sleep,” he said.

“Suddenly I was walking around the house and I woke up because the alarms had started going off,” reveals Jennifer Aniston

The actress has been honest delving into her sleep disorder: “It started as something that I just had to accept and then suddenly you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day, your work, your function mental and your physical. In addition, his problem with sleep is so severe that he suffers from episodes of sleepwalking and has even woken up walking around his own house asleep: “Suddenly I was walking around the house and woke up because the alarms had started to sound”.

And although at first the actress did not give it the importance it deserved, she finally asked for medical help. “It suddenly became something that I was really struggling with. It used to be the last thing on the list, but you really can’t meet the three pillars of health, which are diet, exercise and sleep, if you really can’t.” exercise and you can’t really eat well if you haven’t slept well because your biological clock is completely off.

the actress of friends He says that he now sets a fixed time for going to bed every night and leaves his phone outside the bedroom, but clarifies that one thing he will not stop doing is sleeping in bed with his three dogs: “It’s too cozy when they cuddle! It’s worth it,” she has told the magazine.





Currently, Jennifer Aniston has just shot in Paris the sequel to her successful 2019 film criminals at sea with Adam Sandler. for Netflix. “Merciiii Paris,” the actress captioned a video, which she posted on her Instagram with photos and clips of her time in France, including some snaps with Sandler, a stunning clip of the Eiffel Tower lit up at night, a beautiful view of the Sena and of course some shots on the set of the movie.





The actors were also photographed on the set of the Netflix film in Oahu, Hawaii, in January. Other stars in the film include Adeel Akhtar, John Kani, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo, and Zurin Villanueva.