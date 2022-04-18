Jason Momoa could star in the movie about the video game ‘Minecraft’: report

Actor Jason Momoa is in talks to star in a live-action movie about the video game Minecraftwhich would be directed by Jared Hess, who directed napoleon dynamite Y free nachoas reported by the media.

Also read: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

After reports from various media, the specialized portal The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Warner Bros. is in “final negotiations” with the star of Aquaman Y game of Thrones on paper. It is not yet known what role Momoa would play in the film, although there are not many named characters in the construction video game. The generic main player is known as Steve and Alex, depending on which skin or gender is used.

Warner Bros. is looking to convert the film from Minecraft in a franchise, according to the report, if the first delivery manages to be successful. Already with two box office successes, the film franchise of sonic the hedgehog proved that a series based on video games can work.

The popular Minecraft was released in 2011 and became a worldwide phenomenon. Its success led Microsoft to acquire video game developer Mojang for $2.5 billion.

The development of the film based on Minecraft It started about a decade ago. Shawn Levy and Rob McElhenney came to head the project, but both dropped out. As of 2016, the film was in its script stage.

Since then, the project has had multiple release dates come and go, as directors drop out or various stars are announced as leads—at one point Steve Carell was mentioned as a possible lead. Most recently, the film was going to be directed by Peter Sollett, with a release date of March 4, 2022.