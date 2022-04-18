Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway: “‘WeCrashed’ tells us about the moment we are living”

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway become two successful entrepreneurs fallen from grace in ‘WeCrashed’, available now on Apple TV +. Created by Drew Crevello and Lee Eisenberg, the miniseries chronicles the rapid rise of WeWork, the American real estate company famous for promoting co-working and focused on emerging companies related to the technology and services sector, and how it went from being an economic miracle to being an example of financial failure.

The Oscar winners for ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and ‘Les Miserables’ lead this fiction based on real events that is also the chronicle of a love story. WeWork has grown from a single corporate co-working space to a global brand worth $47 billion in less than a decade. However, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?

“It is true that we have already seen stories of rise and fall, especially related to business. There are many books and movies that explore it. But what made this story different is that it has as its central framework a love story, Adam and Rebekah’s. WeWork wouldn’t have been able to exist without Adam, but we couldn’t have existed without Rebekah either, so we saw it as an original and different way to narrate such an event from this perspective”, shares Lee Eisenberg in an interview with eCartelera.

“Before I accepted, I saw the documentary that told the story of the Neumanns, ‘WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn’, and I was captivated. I saw a parallel between the two of them, in that they believe in the vision of a charismatic leader and that makes them unable to see the evidence that things are not going well. That’s why I decided to get involved and, in addition to starring in it, be an executive producer. Besides, I feel that he is talking to us about the moment we are living“exposes Anne Hathaway.

“It’s a unique story. They create a company from scratch and make it worth $47 billion.. It is amazing, also the fact that it is a relevant story, but recent at the same time. I also see Adam as a deep and nuanced character. I was excited to be part of this project”adds Jared Leto.

“Podcasts are an excellent source for creating series and movies”

‘WeCrashed’ is based on the podcast ‘WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall’, available at Wondery. Both the creators of the series and its leading actors agree that podcasts are a good source for creating fiction for film and television. “We took advantage of the structure of the podcast for our miniseries, it allowed us to get closer to the story”exposes Drew Crevello. “It’s a great way to find a good story”Leto adds. “I think that for a creative mind, anything can be an interesting source. So why not a podcast”adds Hathaway.

At the fiction level Adam and Rebekah Neumann have been compared to a ‘modern and New Age’ version of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, something that the creators and screenwriters disagree on. “People have made that comparison to us a number of times. We don’t see it that way, especially as there are so many negative connotations about Lady Macbeth. There’s something sexist about it, because it reduces Lady Macbeth to an ambitious woman who’s only dedicated to to whisper to Macbeth to tell him what to do”says Crevello, who highlights that the reasons that led to the collapse of WeWork “they are very complex and full of nuances”.

“Rebekah was instrumental to WeWork’s success, but I also think there were many elements that made it profitable. As with the good, I also think there were several factors that contributed to its failure. So, I question every time you try to attribute your failure to just one woman. So I don’t see her as some kind of Lady Macbeth. What’s more, I also don’t see Lady Macbeth in the way that she is usually seen”Hathaway defends.

‘WeCrashed’ began broadcasting its first three episodes, directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, on March 18. Its following chapters will have a weekly release every Friday on Apple TV +. Along with Leto and Hathaway, Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera, OT Fagbenle, Theo Stockman, Anthony Edwards, Kim Eui-sung and Cricket Brown complete the cast.