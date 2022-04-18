James Rhodes surrenders to Real Madrid for his umpteenth comeback: “Beautiful”

Real Madrid left Julen Lopetegui against Sevilla another comeback to remember after being able to lift two goals from behind in the second half and win 2-3 at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. It is the second harvested this week after brilliantly qualifying for the semifinals of the Champions League when everything seemed lost against Chelsea.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Carlo Ancelotti’s team compliments rain down on him for that competitive gene that he does every time he has the chance. And one of the last to join the current is none other than the British pianist james rhodes, settled in Spain for years and a lover of our culture. Not from Real Madrid.

And it is that known is the passion that Rhodes feels for Real Betis Balompié, but has not hesitated to praise the white club after their meritorious victory. It is true that as a good Betic there may be a hidden motivation to praise Madrid precisely in a match against Sevilla, but in any case it sums up what many think.

I’m not from Real Madrid at all. But sometimes it’s just an absolute pleasure and joy to watch them play. Especially when the referee so fucking blatantly stole a goal from them. Beautiful. — James Rhodes (@JRhodesPianist) April 17, 2022

“I’m not from Real Madrid at all. But sometimes it is just an absolute pleasure and joy to watch them play. Especially when the referee so fucking blatantly stole a goal from them. Beautiful”, pointed out the also writer, who obviously also had to endure the indignation of some fans for the arbitration controversies that, in some cases, could have favored Ancelotti’s team.

With the victory harvested in the Sevilla fiefdom, Real Madrid has taken a giant step in its aspirations to win the leaguesince it maintains a comfortable advantage with its immediate pursuers.